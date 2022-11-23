Boys basketball: Thornridge’s big start too much for Ottawa

OTTAWA – Against the up-tempo, high pressure style of basketball played by Thornridge, along with the hot shooting of the Falcons, it doesn’t take long for an opponent to dig itself a hole it can’t get out of.
And Ottawa fell victim to that very thing Tuesday night.
After a 3-pointer by Aiden Mucci gave the Pirates a 5-2 lead, the Falcons reeled off the next 25 points to take a commanding lead that a revived Ottawa could only chip away at over the next three periods.
The result was a 78-62 Thornridge win over Ottawa during second-day action at the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament in Kingman Gym.
Payton Knoll had team-highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and Levi Sheehan added 12 points as Ottawa picked up its own pressure on defense and the boards from the second period on.
By then, Wade Sims had scored nine of his game-best 29 points and handed out five of his 10 assists in the opening quarter to set a tone that the Falcons depth and shooting made stand up for the victory.
“It took us a while to adjust to the pressure they were putting on us, so honestly we played too much on our heels in the first quarter,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “We adjusted better as the game went on, put the ball under our chin and attacked the basket because when teams extend [their defense] as much as they did, you can’t expect to just pass the ball around the perimeter. You have to make a play, and as the game went on we started to do more of that
“Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to your opponent. They shot the ball great tonight, and they weren’t all high percentage shots. Sims made some from the volleyball line and there were other 3s from the wing and corner that we contested but they still made.
“If they miss a few of those, maybe we have a chance in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t.”
A basket in the lane by Knoll and that Mucci trey from the left corner gave Ottawa the lead, but only for 16 seconds. Demetrius Walker made a 3 from the corner to start the game-deciding outburst for the Falcons. A 3 and a converted steal by Sims, another Walker 3 and five points by Jemessiah Jackson made it 18-5.
A pair of steals turned lay-ups by Sim around a Fontaine Reed basket and another Walker 3 capped the rally with Thornridge up 27-5 just seconds into the second period. The visitors hit 10 of 18 shots and scored 18 points off of nine Ottawa turnovers.
Considering that start, it’s scary to think that the Falcons were missing two of their starters, one of them being 6-4 junior Devin Barksdale who is as good as Sims if not better.
The Pirates started back right away behind the play of Knoll who notched 12 points in the second quarter and Sheehan who chipped in eight and some pressure defense of their own. Still the closest they’d get the rest of the game was 12 on a steal and two free throws by Huston Hart with 7:12 left in the third quarter.
The 14 points by Sims in the third period and their sizzling 57.1% shooting (16 of 28) in the second half helped keep the locals at bay.
“We’ve been going at 6 o’clock in the morning practices, two-a-days all the way up to [Monday], and that really helped the kids,” Thornridge coach Chauncey Jones said. “We’ve been on the shooting machine every single day, so preparing like that gave the kids confidence to come into games like we did tonight, hitting shots and getting off to a good start. They put in the work.
“We had a full off-season and everyone was locked in, and that showed in how we started tonight, how we played tonight.”
Ottawa returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Pontiac, while Thornridge had a twinbill, facing Pontiac at 11:30 a.m. and winless Marengo at 4 p.m.