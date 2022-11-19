Boys basketball: Basketball culture in place for Woodland Warriors

Anyone who knows Connor Kaminke’s history and philosophy on the game he loves understands the former Woodland star and current Warriors head coach is a big believer in fostering a basketball culture.
Talking about the environment his Warriors have built heading into this 2022-23 season, Kaminke is all smiles.
“This is just a whole other dynamic with these kids,” he said. “They’re so unselfish, and they truly care about each other. They don’t really care who gets the credit or who makes the shot as long as the job gets done.
“They want to win, and they’re willing to do what it takes to win.”
A quartet of Warriors return from last winter’s varsity team that struggled to a 5-23 record (0-8 in the Tri-County Conference), and each is expected to take on a larger role.
The first is the lone senior, point guard Carter Ewing (4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game), who will see time off the ball as well with additional ball-handling options on the roster. Junior shooting guard Jon Moore (3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists) has grown into a much-needed leadership role both on and off the court after being the straw that stirs the drink for last year’s JV team. Sophomore point man Connor Dodge (5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists) is the top returning scorer, and 10th-grade small forward Nick Plesko (1.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists) saw limited action over 18 varsity games a season ago.
“We lost five seniors,” said Kaminke, now in his sixth season, “so we lost a big core of our experience, but we’re in a unique situation where we lose five seniors but still return a heck of a lot of talent. We’re bringing back Jon Moore and Connor Dodge and Carter Ewing, three guys that played pretty substantial minutes for us, but also a 16-8 JV team that had a lot of success, played really well together and had some exciting games.”
Three-headed junior post presence Braden Follmer, Kenny Eutsey and Isaac Folmer as well as guard Tucker Hill — a dangerous sharpshooter — are also returning after receiving scattered varsity minutes last season. Newcomers to the Warriors varsity include junior forwards Logan Steinquist, sophomore forwards Zandar Radke and Quentin Porter, sophomore guard Connor Decker and freshman guard Noah Decker.
Kaminke believes Warriors fans will see a more up-tempo brand of basketball than in recent years.
“I know it’s kind of a buzzword right now, but we are at our best when we play at a faster pace,” Kaminke said. “This is a group that wants to get up and wants to go. So conditioning is going to be huge for us. Anybody can want to play fast, but you have to be in elite physical shape to play fast.
“We’re going to play somewhat positionless basketball ... and we’re going to have multiple shooters on the floor — three to four to five shooters on the floor — every second of the game. We want to get it out and go, and defensively we also want to play a little bit more of an up-tempo style. ...
“This is a competitive group that likes to play through energy and likes to play through each other. It’s not forced. It’s natural.”
Woodland will again open its season hosting a pool of the Route 17 Classic, opening up Monday at 8 p.m. against former and future conference foe St. Bede in a field that also includes Ridgeview (who the Warriors play Tuesday) and Flanagan-Cornell (on Wednesday). The place games will be contested Saturday in Dwight before the regular season proper begins.
Kaminke, for one, is unmistakably excited for it.
“I think we have the ability to get hot this year and sneak up on some teams,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun season.”