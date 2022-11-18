Boys basketball: Talented, athletic pieces abound for Marquette

Historically, Marquette coach Todd Hopkins has been famously — or perhaps infamously — closed-mouthed about his expectations for his teams, regardless of the sport.
This year, his silence about his eighth boys basketball squad follows that rule, but for good reason.
He knows he has talented, experienced athletes, but exactly how those aspects will come together on the court is his and anybody else’s guess.
Graduation cost the Crusaders their two strongest inside players, 6-2 twins Brady and Beau Ewers, and their combined 16 points and 14 rebounds.
But returning from the 20-11 team that lost the Serena Regional championship game to eventual 1A state champion Yorkville Christian are a few tall, athletic posts and a passel of quick, speedy guards, plus one new addition.
Joining returning starters Tommy Durdan, Logan Nelson, Alex Graham, Griffin Walker and several others will be Krew Bond, a transfer from Mendota where he started in basketball the last two seasons and was the Trojans’ leading scorer as a junior.
“Right now we have three guys [Durdan, Graham, Bond] who are used to playing with the ball in their hands all the time,” Hopkins said, “so it’s going to take a little time for them to get used to how to play when they’re not at point guard, when they don’t have the ball. That’s something that, knowing those three kids, I think they’ll be able to handle well.
“We have some size underneath, some kids 6-3, 6-4, maybe three or four of them, and some pretty athletic guards. We just have to figure out how to use everybody, because I feel we have 10 to 12 guys who can play and contribute. We may see a lot of different guys sub in during the first three quarter, and then in the fourth, we’ll go with who’s hot.
“Where the points are going to come from, I have no idea. We have guys that can shoot it, that can take the ball to the basket and that can be strong inside, but which one will start strong right away, we’ll see.”
Durdan was a TCC second team and Times honorable mention pick after averaging a team-best 13.2 points with 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Nelson accounted for 8.6 points and 1.1 steals. Walker chipped in 6.1 points, Graham 4.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals and Carson Zellers 4.0 points for the Cru. Pete McGrath and Denver Trainer, the JV’s top scorer last year at 13.1 points a game, are also candidates for the rotation.
Bond, a three-sport standout with the Trojans, averaged 18 points during one stretch last season.
Hopkins may choose to use any combination of those guards with or without the Crusaders’ two confirmed bigs, 6-4 Kaden Eller and 6-5 Charlie Mullen. Rebounding well with a four-guard lineup is a must.
“Hopefully we’ll play like we did the last month or so of the season, up-tempo with probably more four-guard looks than we have in the past,” Hopkins said. “Not to say we won’t play two or three bigs. It depends on who we’re playing and what the game dictates. We’ll see.
“First we have to get our legs under us. It’s going to be a struggle the first month. It always is, and that’s a good thing. I’ll take that every year, our football team going as far as they can and us getting off to a bit of a late start. …
“In basketball, they don’t put up banners for winning games in November and December. It’s what you do in February and March that counts.”
The Crusaders open the season with consecutive Tuesday road games — at DePue on Nov. 22 and at St. Bede on Nov. 29 — before the Dec. 2 home opener at Bader Gym against Ashton-Franklin Center.