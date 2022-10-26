Girls volleyball: Ottawa, Streator fall in straight sets in 3A Dixon Regional semifinals

DIXON – After Ottawa came out hot to start Tuesday’s Class 3A Dixon Regional semifinal, Dixon settled in and took control down the stretch in the first set, then rode that momentum through the second set for a 25-18, 25-15 win at Lancaster Gym.
The Duchesses advance to Thursday’s regional final to face Galesburg, a 25-17, 25-13 winner over Streator in the second semifinal.
Trailing for much of the first set, Dixon rallied to tie the score 14-14 and 16-16 before scoring nine of the final 11 points. The Duchesses then jumped out to a 10-3 lead to open the second set and never looked back.
Dixon (22-11) rallied from deficits of 11-5 and 12-7 in the first set, and a kill by Madyson Tichler and three straight points from Morgan Hargrave on Ottawa errors got the Duchesses within 12-11. They took their first lead at 14-13 on an Ella Govig kill, but the Pirates (12-21-2) got a kill from Mel Pries and back-to-back hitting errors by Dixon to retake the lead at 16-14.
A block by Joey Brumbly and an ace by Sydney Hargrave tied it 16-16 and ignited the Duchesses’ closing run. Govig and Olivia Cox spiked kills, Sydney Hargrave tipped a kill to force an Ottawa timeout with Dixon up 19-16, then Govig stuffed a block and tipped a kill for a 21-16 lead.
A service error made it 21-17, but Brumbly smashed a kill and served an ace for a 23-17 lead. Ottawa got a kill from Ryleigh Stevenson, but back-to-back hitting errors on the Pirates ended the set.
“I think they weren’t really ready for us to come out like that,” Ottawa coach Jenn Crum said. “But I think that’s why they’re a solid team, and they’re up there in the seeding probably because they have the ability to fight back after falling into a deficit there in the beginning. That’s what tells you why teams are where they are in the postseason.”
Govig stuffed blocks on the first two points of the second set, then she added a kill a few points later to make it 5-1 Dixon. Morgan Hargrave had a kill for an 8-2 lead, then Cox spiked a kill before a Pirates hitting error stretched the lead to 10-3.
Three straight Dixon errors made it 10-6, but Tichler ripped a kill, then two more Ottawa errors made it 13-6 Dixon. Olivia Evola had two kills around a Haley Waddell ace to bring the Pirates back within 13-10, but a net violation and a hitting error gave Dixon the momentum back, and Sydney Hargrave spiked a kill and Morgan Hargrave served two aces in a three-point span to give the Duchesses a 20-10 lead.
The teams traded errors for the next few points, then Ottawa tried to spark one last run with a dig by Reese Burgwald that landed on the Dixon side for a kill. But after a Dixon error cut the Pirates’ deficit to 22-15, Sydney Hargrave had a perfectly timed and placed dump kill, then Govig stuffed a block before one last Ottawa error closed out the match.
Stevenson had four kills, and Pries added three kills and a block for the Pirates. Evola finished with six assists, four kills and seven points, Skylar Dorsey had five assists, five points, an ace and a kill, and Wadell served three points and an ace.
“I was very happy with serve-receive and defense. I thought they were killing it and doing a good job,” Crum said. “Our hitters were really trying to do their best, and that was the place we struggled with tonight was hitting errors, and I think in the end that’s kind of what did us in.
“Ultimately, the girls came out fighting, and they’re learning as they go. And next year we’ll just learn from this and keep moving forward.”
Galesburg def. Streator 25-17, 25-13
In the night’s second semifinal, the Bulldog Spikers (12-21-2) saw their season ended in straight sets.
Galesburg jumped out to 6-1 lead in the opening set and stretched it to 17-10; before Streator rallied back to within 19-16. Galesburg, though, closed it out and led comfortably throughout the second set.
“We did a good job of getting our block up, but they did a good job of using the block,” Streator coach Julie Gabehart said. “So we lost a lot of points off the block and deep.
“Credit them, they played a really solid match, and I think they’re a really solid team.”
Among the Streator leaders on the night were Ellie Isermann (three assists, two kills, four digs), Emma Rambo (three assists, one ace), Sophia Pence (two kills), Bella Dean (five digs), Devin Elias (four blocks), Alexa Jacobs (three blocks) and Rilee Talty (two kills, three digs).
Gabehart said she was proud of the fight her Bulldog Spikers showed.
“I told the girls that I was really proud of how they competed,” she said. “From Point 1 to Point 25, we didn’t give up. Our libero [Rilee Talty] had an injury to her knee this weekend, so that hurt us a little bit. We lost a little coverage in the backcourt. She played tonight and gritted it out as much as she could, but needed to come out at the end there, so that was a tough loss for our team.”