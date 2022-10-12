Volleyball: Manteno tips around Streator for 2-set ICE victory

STREATOR – Realizing where one went wrong is one thing, and making up for it the next time is another. Unfortunately for the Streator volleyball team, those things are one and the same for Manteno.
After the Bulldogs’ blocking played a major role in the visitors’ hard-fought 25-15, 29-27 victory at Manteno on Sept. 13, the Panthers came into Pops Dale Gymnasium on Tuesday fully prepared to bypass that block and tipped around it. They did so with great success, especially in the opening set, leading to their 25-15, 25-19 Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Twice Manteno jumped out to substantial leads, and twice the Bulldogs responded to make it a match, only to have that tipping and some serve receive failures combine to cost Streator, which falls to 9-17-1, 4-8 in the ICE.
The Panthers moved to 14-10 overall and stayed in contention for the league’s regular-season crown at 9-3, trailing only one-loss Coal City in the standings with two conference encounters left.
“This is not typical of the way we’ve been playing and it’s getting a little frustrating with all the ups and downs,” Streator coach Julie Gabehart said. “I thought we did a good job of building some momentum in the last half of that first set and that was encouraging, but we came out flat again in the second set and dug ourselves a hole, and we just couldn’t recover.
“The biggest difference in our matches with them is that tonight, we had way too many unforced errors tonight and didn’t do a very good job of reading their tips. They basically tipped us to death in that first set, and we didn’t respond to that quick enough. … Our serve receive also was not what it needed to be. We weren’t able to get into any offensive rhythm tonight and gave them free balls all the time, which let them get right into their offense.”
The Panthers used a sideout kill by Reese Eldridge and six straight points from Drew Hosselton – the first and last on tips by McKenna Borkenhagen and Eldridge – to take a 7-1 lead. Eventually, Streator climbed back in and took a 12-11 lead on a pair of aces by Annabelle Dean around a Manteno error.
That’s when the Bulldogs started to struggle with serve receive. A hitting error brought Makayla Myrick to the line for six straight game-changing points, the last four on aces, for a 19-12 edge. Hosselton later closed out with set with the last two of seven Manteno aces in the game.
Manteno raced to a 7-1 lead in the second set before the Bulldogs tied it on five points in a row from Sophia Pence.
But three points by Eldridge took a one-point margin to 12-8 and the visitors traded two points for one almost the rest of the way. A sideout service error and three points from Ellie Isermann closed the hosts to within 24-19 before another error ended the match.
“Streator played fantastic when we played them before, so we came in ready for a hard block and tough defense tonight,” Manteno coach Alexis Hosselton said. “We were definitely trying to work around their block because last time we were swinging away and got blocked a ton, so we knew we’d have to come in with some different tools in our belt this week and it worked out for us.
“We’re also a very strong serving team, something that’s ingrained in the from a very early age. It’s the main thing we work on every day because finding weaknesses in the other team’s serve receive puts you in a strong position, and that really helped us a lot tonight.”