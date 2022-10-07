Volleyball: Morris holds off ‘emotional’ Ottawa on Volley for Vets night

OTTAWA – It may have been the presence of 30 or so United States military veterans on hand for Ottawa’s “Volley for Vets” fundraiser Thursday night in Kingman Gym, but the ferocious, tooth-and-nail fight put up by both the Pirates and visiting Morris likely left those vets shaking their heads in appreciation.
With the exception of a seven-point service run by Morris’ Kendra Vasquez in the first set, the two Interstate Eight Conference clubs virtually traded point for point throughout until an Ottawa net violation, an ace by Natalie Lawton and a kill by Ava Smith rallied the visitors to an intense 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 victory over the scrappy Pirates.
Morris, which found a stronger, more emotional foe than when it survived Ottawa 25-19, 28-26 at Morris back on Sept. 13, was up to that task and moved to 21-5, 9-1 in the I-8.
The Pirates, who in the last two weeks have taken the top two teams (Kaneland, Morris) in the league to three sets, fall to 19-16-1, 4-6 on the loop.
“Going into this, we did not take Ottawa lightly at all,” Morris coach Scott Howell said. “We knew they were gonna fight. Ottawa played with a lot of emotion; they played great. They’re an up-and-coming team like some others in our conference, so next year they’re all going to be like this, a dogfight every single night.
“Tonight, we stopped doing things — stopped swinging aggressively and started hitting into their block instead of tipping around it — that were working well for us in the first set, and that caught up with us, but in the third we started doing those things again. We have some great seniors on this team, and they’re just not going to let us lose. …
“Learning how to fight and grind our way to a win is going to put us in a great position come the postseason.”
A kill for sideout by Aubrey Phillips (nine kills) and that seven-point burst by Vasquez put the visitors on top 11-2 in the first set. A Ryleigh Stevenson slam and three points by Skylar Dorsey reduced that to 23-18 before Morris closed it out.
Morris then took its foot off the gas and couldn’t get it back, and Ottawa took full advantage. The Pirates grabbed an early 7-4 lead and later trailed 13-10 on back-to-back aces by Lawton, but used a sideout kill by Stevenson (eight kills) to tie it. Haley Waddell’s five-point serving roll — the last three on a shoot by Olivia Evola (nine kills, 12 assists), a Lauren Denny block and a Skylar Dorsey kill — then regained the set lead for good, 22-17.
In the deciding set, kills by Smith started and ended a five-point burst for an 16-11 Morris lead before Ottawa crept back slowly, A Mel Pries kill and pair of Waddell points gave Ottawa a 21-20 edge. Another Pries spike put the hosts up 23-22, but a net violation tied it, and Lawton’s 13th and final kill and the Smith ace finished it.
The Pirates’ nine service errors on the night loomed large in such a close match.
“It just comes down to one or two points, doesn’t it?” Ottawa coach Jenn Crum said. “In our huddle, I told the girls after it was 11-2, the rest of the way I felt we beat them. … I hate to blame nerves, but in the first set with the big crowd, the ceremony, there was a lot going on making this a special night for some [veterans], and you put all that together, it was an emotional night for us … but once we kind of relaxed and pulled it together, it was like, we can do this, and we played tough.
“Both teams showed up to play tonight, and we just traded momentum back and forth, but it came down to who had the momentum at the end of the third set … to who made fewer errors, and they just made a couple less errors than we did.”