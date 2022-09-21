Girls volleyball: Somonauk uses strong defense, solid serving in Little Ten triumph over Leland

SOMONAUK - It’s not a sure bet, but when a volleyball team puts together a strong night at the service line with a solid effort on defense, good results normally follow.
That was the case for Somonauk in its 25-18, 25-15, Little Ten Conference victory over visiting Leland at Somonauk High School in Tuesday night’s homecoming match.
The Bobcats used a key five-point service run from libero Ali McBride in the middle of the opening set, then another five-point scoring burst from Riley Snider in the second set to help the hosts improve to 4-7 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Baylee Ohlson led Somonauk with four kills, with other solid efforts coming from Haley McCoy (six aces, three kills, six digs, seven points), Amelia Grace (10 digs), Whitney Andrews (five aces, eight points) and Snider (five assists).
“This whole season our defense has been consistently strong, and I felt it was again tonight,” Somonauk coach Aleesha Carlson said. “We’ve been struggling with hitting errors, but it was a little bit better than our last few matches and something we will continue to work on.
“I thought our serving was really good with a ton of aces or solid serves that produced freeballs back over that we were able to turn into points. We had a few struggles tonight at certain points in both sets, but the girls were able to find a way to get things right and not let things get away from us. Our energy wasn’t where it needed to be, but we were able to pick up the pace when we needed to.
“Baylee was tops for us in kills tonight, and she’s not usually at the top of the list for us, so that was great to see. She really hit some nice line shots for us.”
Leading 11-7 in the first set, McBride reeled off three aces in four points to help push the hosts’ advantage to 17-7. The Panthers were able to close within six (24-18) after a block by Olivia Thrall and kills from Brynn Pennington and Macey Kinney, but a serving error closed out the set.
In the second set, winning swings from Pennington and Thrall had the visitors within 12-10, but a sideout kill by Ohlson sent Snider to the line. Two hitting miscues by Leland were followed by three consecutive aces by Snider to increase the lead to 18-10. Leland — with two kills from Pennington and another from Malayna Kinney — got to within 21-15, but a kill from Grace on a three-point serving run by Andrews closed out the set and match.
Pennington finished with four kills and six points to pace the Panthers, while Izabelle Podnar and Thrall recorded aces, the former with four points and the latter adding a block.
“This is a young team that is still learning, not only the game but what they can do on an individual level,” said Leland coach Raquel Craig, who has no seniors, two juniors and 11 underclassmen on the varsity roster. “We really cut down our serving errors that have been a problem sometimes this season, and I felt served pretty aggressively. I also thought we were more aggressive attacking the net as well, and that is another thing we’ve been working on.
“We were able to keep multiple rallies going, which isn’t always the case, so that was another positive tonight and great to see. We’ve thrown this group into a 6-2 with two freshmen at setters, and I’m seeing a lot of good things from them.
“We had short stretches where we looked really good, but I think because of the youth of this team we also had a couple times where we let [Somonauk] stay on the service line longer than we should have. As a team we still battle hesitation in certain situations, but these girls continue to work on getting better, and that’s all I can ask for.
“There has been progress from the first day of practice. It’s been small steps, but progress none the less.”