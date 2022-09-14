Girls volleyball: Morris struggles, still holds off pesky Ottawa

MORRIS – Tuesday night’s Interstate 8 Conference volleyball match between Ottawa and Morris was pretty much the answer to the question of how each of those teams is going this season.
The Pirates play tough, play well, but just can’t get over the top, while Morris has an off day and still comes out a winner.
A monster 10-point service run by Natalie Lawton gave the home team a 19-10 lead in the first set before the Pirates chipped away to get within four before falling. Ottawa then hung tough in the second game, matching their foe point for point until the visitors came within a single point of winning that set, but again, it eluded them, thanks to Morris’ Ava Smith.
The junior outside hitter nailed 11 kills, several in the clutch to bring Morris back, then served up the match-ending point in the hosts’ 25-19, 28-26 homecoming week victory.
The verdict leaves Morris 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the I-8. Ottawa drops to 6-13, 1-2 in the league.
“It was a scare, but great teams find a way to win when it’s not their best day, and that’s why this team is so special,” Morris coach Scott Howell said. “This was a typical homecoming week match, full of distractions, not playing our best, but we found a way.
“That’s what I love about this team. They never give up, they never stop fighting, and they find a way. If something’s not working, they find a way to get around it.
“We had a game earlier when everybody was hitting on fire, but since we’ve kinda lost that and haven’t been able to find it. To have others step up when our better hitters are struggling or it’s not their day, it’s great to have all these other options. … Ava had a great night, and Natalie, our other outside, did too.”
Ottawa led the first set 8-7 on three points by Skylar Dorsey, then held a 10-8 edge on an ace by Rayleigh Stevenson before a sideout kill by Morris’ Aubrey Phillips brought Lawton to the line. There were three aces, a kill by Smith and the rest of the points in her run came on Pirates hitting errors. The home margin went to 23-14 before a four-point string by Reese Burgwald closed it to 23-19. That’s where a kill and a point by Smith closed it out.
After a 3-0 Ottawa lead and a 7-4 Morris edge, the second set seesawed the rest of the way until four points by Haley Waddell opened up a 22-19 Pirates advantage. A sideout kill by Alyssa Malmassari had Ottawa serving up 24-22, but another sideout kill by Smith and an ace by Kayla Jepson tied the set at 24.
Smith added another sideout kill to tie it at 25, and a pair of errors did the same at 26 before a kill by Felicity Emmerich and an Ottawa error on a Smith serve ended the match.
“It’s hard to walk out mad when you’ve fought back and fought hard,” Ottawa coach Jenn Crum said. “We did it in the first set, so I felt we were ready to come back from a slow start and get into it, and we did that in the second set, pretty even all the way. I thought we had them at the end there, but it just didn’t go our way. A couple of errors down the stretch closed the deal for us.
“In the beginning we had quite a few hitting errors, but they were aggressive errors, so it’s hard to tell your players to back off when they’re being aggressive like you want them to be. Unfortunately, we can’t extend the court by four inches, so those will happen. … We just needed to keep it closer, because Morris is a team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but when you dig a hole, you have to fill it back up, and it took quite a bit of our energy to do that tonight.”
Mel Pries led Ottawa with four kills, Malmassari and Stevenson each adding three and Waddell chipping in 17 digs.
For Morris, Hanna Lauterbach smacked five kills, Jepson had nine digs, and Haley Dunne pushed 11 assists.