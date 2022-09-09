Girls volleyball: Marquette shines in all phases, drops Roanoke-Benson

OTTAWA – It was just a year ago that a senior-laden Roanoke-Benson club dominated youthful Marquette for a two-set Tri-County Conference victory in Bader Gymnasium.
This time, the now senior-rich Crusaders returned the favor to the now younger Rockets.
Short service runs of three points by both Lindsey Kaufmann and Maera Jimenez opened up a 13-8 lead that gave the home team control of the first game. Then in the second, Kaufmann exploded for a huge nine straight points to take the Cru from a two-point deficit to a seven-point lead, sending them to a 25-15, 25-17 decision over R-B on Thursday night.
Aggressive serving by Marquette along with some stellar back-row defense by Kaufmann and Nora Rinearson and balanced hitting keyed the win that lifted Marquette’s record to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-County.
Eva McCallum and Mary Lechtenberg each slammed home eight kills, Jimenez five, Kaylee Killelea four and Lilly Craig three to pace the front-liners, while Kaufmann and Rinearson finished with 18 and 15 digs, respectively, in the back row.
Killelea added 16 assists and Jimenez 11 to help drop the pesky but inexperienced Rockets to 0-6, 0-2 in the league.
“There was a lot of defense out there tonight,” Marquette coach Mindy McConnaughhay said. “Lindsey is such a rock back there all the time, excellent in tip coverage tonight, and Nora was everywhere, doing a great job in the corners. … And our hitters made good decisions tonight, too.
“Lindsey was so huge serving in that second game. She’s such an aggressive player anyway, but I tell her to just go for it. I can live with a miss here and there, but when that jump serve is good, it’s really good. She kept her composure tonight, even after the timeout, she came back and reeled off more. I’m really proud of her.
“This was a good win all around.”
Marquette, which a year ago lost big to R-B in two sets 25-13, 25-21 at Bader, seemed determined to start fast and led this one 3-0, but eventually needed a McCallum kill to tie it at 6-6 before Kaufmann collected three points – two on kills by Jimenez and an ace – to take control.
Jimenez added a three-point surge to widen the lead to 13-8, and it stayed right there until another Jimenez kill and her four straight service points finished off the set.
Game two showed just how pesky the Rockets could be. An ace by Bri Harms and kills by Lexi Weldon and Maggie Luginbuhl created a 9-5 edge for the visitors, who were for a stretch bringing back up everything the Cru could hit at them.
Later, it was 15-12 R-B when a sideout kill by Lechtenberg brought Kaufmann to the line for her decisive run. In it, McCallum had three kills, Jimenez two kills and Kaufmann three straight aces as the hosts rolled out to a 22-15 advantage.
Luginbuhl ended up with team-highs of four kills and three points, while Harms, Weldon and Libby Hodel each added three points. Harms chipped in a pair of kills.
“In the first game we weren’t playing to our ability,” R-B coach Jodie Sauder said, “but in the second we learned where their weaknesses were and were able to attack those and capitalized on them. But as the game progressed, we stopped doing that, and that caused us to lose momentum, lose our energy, and we just couldn’t get it back.
“Without a go-to hitter, we’re relying heavily on our defense, and we played it well tonight … but we’re very young. We’re learning, we’re seeing good things, seeing them grow, but it’s gonna take time.”