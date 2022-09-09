Girls volleyball: Breanna Ebert helps serve Kaneland to solid 2-set win over Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Ottawa volleyball squad was able to get off to good starts in both sets against perennial Interstate 8 Conference power Kaneland at Kingman Gymnasium on Thursday night.
However, a constant struggle in serve receive not allowing for any offensive flow for the Pirates and huge serving bursts by the Knights’ Breanna Ebert were keys to Kaneland posting a solid, 25-16, 25-9 victory – its seventh triumph in its last eight matches.
“I’ll start with, Kaneland is a very good team,” Ottawa coach Jenn Crum said. “We just weren’t able to keep up with them tonight. I felt we were ready to go coming in, we warmed up really well and I thought, ‘OK, here we go.’ We got off to a pretty good starts in both sets, but No. 2 [Ebert] stepped up to the line midway into both sets and just took over. We just couldn’t find a way to get a side out.
“We knew they were going to run a fast offense and they were going to serve tough. Our serve receive was just not there tonight, and if you can’t pass, you can’t get into any kind of offense. Unfortunately, it was very rare when we made a good pass off a Kaneland serve to get into a good offensive flow.”
Ottawa (4-6-1, 1-1) held a 4-1 advantage in the opening set after an ace by Olivia Evola and a kill by Ryleigh Stevenson. Kaneland used a side-out kill by Rosie Karl and a four-point run by Mia Vassallo, which included two kills and a block by Gabriella Gatz, to make it 10-5.
Another winning swing by Karl brought Ebert to the line, and seven serves later – with two kills from Meredith Mitz, one from Gatz and an ace – the Knights were up 18-6. Ottawa closed to within 21-15 after consecutive aces by Alyssa Malmassari, but kills each by Sophie Knazur and Karl helped close out the set.
“We came out in the opening set a little slow, with nine unforced errors and five missed serves on ones that we just needed to get in,” said Kaneland coach Cynthia Violett, her team now 8-4 overall and 2-0 in league play. “We talked before the second set about how we needed to clean things up, serve better, and the girls did that. We want to have a killer instinct, and I thought we had that in the second set, for sure.
“This is a big gym with a lot of space behind the court, and the ball really floats here. So, there is always adjustments you have to make here, and I thought from set one to set two we did a good job of that.
“We are off to a good start conference-wise, and hopefully we can continue playing solid all-around matches. Our goal is to win conference, so tonight was another step towards that goal.”
In the second set, the Pirates again were sharp at the start, as kills from Malmassari and Mel Pries had the score tied at 3-3. Then with Kaneland up 6-4, Ebert had serving honors again.
Ebert provided six aces, with kills from Karl, Mitz and Ryann Williams mixed in between, in an amazing 12-point run to put the visitors up 18-4. Williams later put the finishing touches on the victory with four consecutive points – including an ace on match point.
Karl led the Knights with seven kills, with Gatz and Mitz posting three each, while Ebert finished with 19 service points and seven aces.
Ottawa was paced by three kills from Stevenson, and two apiece by Pries and Evola, with the latter recording six digs and four assists. Haley Waddell registered seven digs and Skylar Dorsey had five, with Malmassari serving three aces.
“We just weren’t mentally into the match tonight, and against a good team like Kaneland, you have to stay positive from start to finish,” Crum said. “We just looked defeated at times we needed to stay positive.”
Ottawa is next in action on Saturday at the Byron Invite Tournament, while Kaneland is off until traveling to take on Morris on Tuesday.