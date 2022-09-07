Volleyball Notebook: Newark using defense to roll to undefeated start and other notes from around the area

Getting off to a fast start is nothing new for the Newark volleyball team, and this season is no exception in its first one for new coach PJ McKinney. However, their 10-0 start has come from a little different place than in seasons’ past.
With road wins at bigger schools 4A Moline and 2A Sandwich and coming from behind to beat the 3A hosts for the championship of the Manteno Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, the Norsemen have been doing it a little more with defense than the offensive show that’s dominated the area for years.
“For the last four or five years, it’s been an offensive show, really,” Newark coach PJ McKinney said, “but this year, we’re not as big ... so we’re spreading kills around and playing great defense. I’ve heard fans say that the varsity is so fun to watch because they work hard and we’re quick, so it’s so hard to put the ball down against us. Our defense is what I’m most proud of right now. … It’s different from setting up the 6-footer. Now we have to work more for points, and that means defense and keeping the ball off the floor.
“I think we’ve surprised some people, maybe not our girls, but some others, and in a good way. It’s OK to be under the radar a little bit, but it’s great to get off to a good start. It’s fun.”
At Manteno, Lauren Ulrich (18 kills, 45 assists, seven aces), Kiara Wesseh (23 kills, 20 digs, five aces) and lefty-swinging Grace Thrall (18 kills) were all selected to the all-tourney team, while Taylor Kruser (30 digs) starred as well.
Newark honors coaching legend Tonya Grayson
The Newark volleyball program on Tuesday night honored Tonya Grayson, who coached the program to three straight IHSA state trophies, a fourth after going 34-5 in 2017 and 1A state championships going 40-2 in 2018 and 41-2 in 2019. That’s a dominant 115-9 mark over those seasons.
In all, Grayson was the Norsemen head coach for 20 seasons, winning 521 matches and losing just 161.
To help celebrate, the Norsemen went on to defeat Seneca 25-23, 25-14 after the ceremony.
Crazy, insane feel at Bader gym
The atmosphere of Marquette’s three-set nailbiter victory over Seneca last week at Bader Gym was electric, as it should be for a match that will have major impact on the Tri-County Conference regular-season standings.
That feel came in large part thanks to one of the largest volleyball crowds in recent memory and led vocally by the substantial student cheering sections. Marquette’s “Crazy Cru” and Seneca’s “Insane Irish” both were energetic, loud and respectful enough to give the entire venue an exciting postseason feel. And to show there were no hard feelings, the “captains” of each group met after the match, shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.
“It’s always an aggressive environment when we play Seneca. Pretty intense and definitely a postseason vibe. ...” Marquette coach Mindy McConnaughhay said. “It was great for the girls who because of COVID haven’t had the chance to play in front of a crowd like that. It made them play more intensely, for sure. ... It was fun for everyone.”
Serena’s Paige Sexton off to hot start
Serena’s Paige Sexton has led the Huskers to a 5-1 record with an awesome early-season display of power. The 5-8 senior outside slammed in 25 kills in their three-set victory over Woodland at home on Tuesday, giving her 84 kills in those six matches.
Also against the Warriors, Sophie Thompson handed out 26 assists to give coach Chris Bjork a fearsome offensive game.
Allen shining at the net for Sandwich
The Sandwich Indians struggled a bit in going 1-3 at the Joliet Central Tournament on Saturday, beating East Aurora but falling to quality teams Peotone, Yorkville and Aurora Central Catholic to place them eighth of 16 teams. They lost to Ottawa on Tuesday to move to 3-6 overall.
However, there were plenty of bright spots, including the play of Claire Allen. In those four matches, the 6-0 senior middle/outside hitter collected 28 kills – most of if not all off the 41 assists handed out by Alexis Sexton – to go with four blocks to earn a spot on the all-tourney team.
And also: Also off to an undefeated start is Fieldcrest, which used big nights from Kaylin Reints (11 kills), Allie Weisenhofer (16 digs) and Kaitlyn White 16 assists) to slip past Eureka in two hard-fought sets last Thursday to move to 7-0 this season. … Earlville also got off to a fast start to the season, winning its first four matches of the season, but then fell on hard times against much bigger schools at the Rochelle Tournament last weekend before beating Lowpoint-Washburn on Tuesday. Losses to Rochelle, Rockford Lutheran and Freeport have them 5-3, but 2-0 in the Little Ten heading into league road matches against Somonauk on Thursday and Newark next Tuesday.