Paige Sexton, Serena hammer out tough win over Woodland

SERENA – It wasn’t hard for the Woodland volleyball team to pick out just which one of the Serena Huskers was Paige Sexton, and it wouldn’t have helped to know her uniform number.
They just had to look for the one who kept hitting bullet after bullet after bullet at them.
Sexton hammered a whopping 25 kills to lead the Huskers to a tough three-set victory over the Warriors, the hosts winning, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, on the Al Stegman floor Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-8 senior who normally wears No. 18 but had to switch to No. 20 for the third set when a floor burn bloodied her regular jersey, also chipped in 11 service points and seven aces to the win, six points and four aces coming during a first-set run that put the Huskers up a game.
Woodland, true to form, bounced back to commanding leads of 9-2 and 16-9 in the second set before Serena rallied to make it close, but Sexton collected 10 kills and a block-kill in the final set to help lift the Huskers’ record to 5-1 this season.
The Warriors fall to 9-2 on the year.
“I had to switch my jersey like four times to one without blood on it,” Sexton said with a laugh. “That was the first time that’s ever happened to me, so I guess the number on it really doesn’t matter.
“Sometimes I feel it in warmups, but other times it’s the first few points of the game, but once I get that in-the-game mindset, I feel like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s gonna be a good one.’ … It’s a good feeling, but mostly because I get to be there for my team.”
In the deciding set, Sexton had three kills in a five-point service run by Makayla McNally for a 6-1 edge. Consecutive kills by Clara Downey and Cloee Johnston got the visitors to 11-7, a kill by Emma Highland closed it to 13-11, and a Kaleigh Benner block on Sexton eventually knotted the score at 15-all. At this point the Warriors defense was doing a good job of keeping Sexton at bay, digging her repeatedly.
But a Woodland hitting error gave the Huskers the lead, then Arianna Tanas served up the next six points – in which Sexton had two kills and teamed with Abby Johnson for a key block – to take the margin to an insurmountable 21-15 lead.
“Switching the jersey wasn’t some tactic to try and hide her. Like we could, the way she was playing,” Serena coach Chris Bjork joked.
“Paige is hitting phenomenally this year. She came in tonight with 58 kills in the five [matches] we’ve played, so she’s playing really, really well. When she’s got the hot hand, we let her go, and when they adjusted their block a little bit, we have some other girls we can go to. I have confidence in everybody who plays that front row.
“These girls have really improved their serving to keep us in games … and this was probably the best game we’ve blocked so far this season. We’ve made some adjustments in practice, and it showed.”
Woodland’s Shae Simons, whose five-point serving burst got her team started in the second set, finished with 10 points, while the Warriors’ more balanced attack saw Johnston end up with seven kills, Highland six and Malayna Pitte five.
“I felt that tonight they got in their own heads, and it’s awful when they do that,” Woodland coach Michelle Pitte said, “but everything was strong.
“We took Friday and Monday off because we were dead tired, so that might have had something to do with the first set, but I’ll take that over being so tired all the time. … In the second game, we went a little bit crazy for a bit because we didn’t call the ball, our communication was off, but we were able to finish it, then in the third game, I felt we finally got out heads back in it, and we came out and did what we were supposed to do.
“[Sexton] is just a really good hitter, and [Serena] is a scrappy team that we always go three with, but we have some really good hitters as well. At 9-2, I’ll take that record all day.”