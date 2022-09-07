Girls volleyball: Streator’s second-set comeback closes out win over Wilmington

STREATOR — The Achilles’ heel of Streator volleyball teams the past few years has been coming out strong, but not quite closing out matches that early on appeared to be in hand.
Eleven matches into this season, that does not seem to be a problem for the 2022 Bulldog Spikers.
Streator pulled away for a comfortable win in the opening set Tuesday with Wilmington, then rallied from six points down late in the second, holding off two potential Wilmington set points, to close out a 25-16, 26-24 Illinois Central Eight Conference win at Pops Dale Gymnasium.
“[Rallying to win in two sets] is a refreshing change of pace,” Streator coach Julie Gabehart said. “After that first set, I said, ‘Don’t expect the second one to be easy because Wilmington is a solid team year in and year out.’ We knew we’d have our work cut out for us, but credit the girls for not giving up.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, and I think in years past we’d normally get more timid and then end up losing that second set. Today the girls did a much better job of staying the aggressor, playing their game and making Wilmington adjust to what we did.”
After a 15-15 tie, Wilmington seemingly took control of the second set thanks to five-point service run – including three aces – off the hand of Breanna Horton. Ahead 22-16, Streator won the serve back on an Alexa Jacobs kill and followed with a Sophia Pence ace to cut the deficit to 22-16. A net violation gave the serve back to Wilmington, though, and the Wildcats scored point 24 on a Bella Reyes kill to lead 24-22.
The Bulldog Spikers refused to allow a rubber game, however, using a Devin Elias kill and net-aided Ellie Isermann ace to tie the score at 24. A pair of Wildcats hitting errors on Isermann’s service followed to close out the match in favor of Streator.
“We definitely were not the same team that just played in the Joliet [Central] Tournament over the weekend,” Wilmington coach Kelly Van Duyne said. “We finished second in the Silver Bracket, and we lost in the championship, but I’m happy with that kind of loss. This, tonight, we lost to ourselves.
“We did not play as well as we did over the weekend. We just couldn’t find the floor, and [Streator was] digging everything up. Their defense is really good, and we couldn’t find their side of the court for nothing with our hits.”
Although Wilmington scored the night’s initial four points, Streator took control of the opening set by breaking a 10-10 tie and winning 15 of the remaining 21 rallies. A long Rilee Talty service run, an Analysia Villalobos stuff block and Elias’ set-winning kill off an Isermann assist ended the set 25-16 in favor of the hosts.
For the night, both Villalobos and Elias recorded two blocks for the Bulldog Spikers, Elias also adding three kills to finish behind team-leader Annabelle Dean’s five. Zulema Gonzalez and Isermann pushed five assists apiece, Talty and Kora Lane each served up two aces, and a scrappy back-row defense that received postgame praise from both head coaches was led by Pence (seven digs), Gonzalez (six digs) and libero Talty (five digs).
“I felt that was going to be a strength of ours this season,” Gabehart said, “and I think that showed again tonight.”
Wildcats senior Jaylee Mills arguably put in the night’s most impressive individual performance, though, finishing with a match-high seven kills and a stuff block. Emily Cockream put down four kills, Emma Strong tallied two blocks and pushed 11 assists, Horton served up the aforementioned trio of aces, and the defense was paced by Bella Reyes (six digs), Clara Smith (five digs) and liberos Lexi Liaromatis (five digs) and Horton (four digs).