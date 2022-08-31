Girls volleyball: Balance, momentum carry Streator past Lisle in straight sets

STREATOR – The opening 14 rallies of Tuesday evening’s Illinois Central Eight Conference volleyball match between Lisle and Streator were dead even, both in play on the court and on the scoreboard.
From that 7-all tie onward, however, it was all Bulldog Spikers.
Streator closed out that first set with an 18-4 run that ended with an Annabelle Dean winner, and then never trailed in the second set on its way to a convincing, 25-11, 25-16, ICE Conference win at Pops Dale Gymnasium.
Running with that momentum, balance and confidence carried the Bulldog Spikers (4-4-1 overall, 1-0 ICE) to the two-set win. Five players – Dean with eight kills, Alexa Jacobs and Sophia Pence each with five and a stuff block, and Ellie Isermann and Devin Elias with three kills apiece – put down at least three winners, with setters Isermann and Zulema Gonzalez evenly splitting the team’s 18 assists.
The defense also showed balance, with Kora Lane’s six digs just ahead of five apiece for Pence and libero Rilee Talty and four each courtesy of Isermann and Dean.
“That’s kind of how we’ve been playing lately,” Bulldog Spikers coach Julie Gabehart said. “Our setters have been distributing the ball. The last two nights we’ve been playing with a different lineup [without injured setter Emma Rambo], but I think the other setters are stepping in and doing a great job, and the passing has been there.
“We’re just really clicking. Everyone is trusting each other, playing their positions, and I think we’re hard to stop when anyone can get that final kill.”
It was an all around solid team win to start league play.
“I think our passing has gotten a lot better since the season started, so we can run good offenses,” said Isermann, who closed out the match with a second-hit shoot to the floor on Lisle’s side. “When we get a good pass we can set faster offenses.
“[Being able to spread the ball around] gives us a lot of confidence, I think. We can do a lot more than we could last year. We’re quicker, and our passing is better.”
Lisle (1-1 overall, 0-1 ICE) looked every bit Streator’s equal early, but couldn’t keep up with the Spikers for long. Off-target passing and inconsistent serve-receive were the main culprits, the back row unable to feed a Lions hitting attack led by Julia Vasich’s three kills. The team managed only nine kills on the night.
“We just weren’t able to connect as a team,” Lisle coach Kendall Rivercco said. “We have a lot of new faces, and we have a lot of new talent, so it’s still just trying to find that median of what works. We’re still trying to work out some kinks, try to figure out what works well, because realistically what we want on the court is the best group of girls who are going to work the best together.
“We want everything to go together, and we just couldn’t find that tonight.”
Perhaps most encouraging for a team that in recent years has lost more than its fair share of three-set matches after winning the opening set, Streator for the second night in a row arguably played a stronger second set after winning the first.
“We’ve put back-to-back solid sets together two days in a row now,” Gabehart said. “That’s something we’ve been working on. We’ve had some great first-set matches, and then kind of let up a little bit in the second, but the girls have done a great job of cleaning that up.”
Winners of three straight, Streator is scheduled to play ICE Conference foe Peotone on Thursday.