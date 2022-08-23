Girls volleyball: Woodland wins three-set thriller over Streator to open season

RURAL STREATOR — Early on, the unforced errors on both sides made it feel like the season opener it was.
But down the stretch with the student sections barking at each other and long, well-played rallies ratcheting up the volume and the intensity in the Warrior Dome, Monday’s friendly crosstown match between the visiting Streator Bulldog Spikers and the host Woodland Warriors started to feel more like a late-season rivalry thriller.
One the Warriors came out on top of, as Woodland pulled away down the stretch to top the Bulldog Spikers 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 in a fun, high-energy start to the season.
“The big thing for us is when we make an error, we don’t focus on it,” Warriors coach Michelle Pitte said. “We have 25 points. That’s what we did, move on, and that’s a constant in practice.
“The difference [between the first set and the final two] was, I told them, ‘What you’re doing right now is not what you do in practice. What you want to happen, you need to show me on the court.’ So they came out, did what they were supposed to do, covered the holes, had each other’s backs, the bench was involved, we switched a couple people up, changed a little strategy, and it came out to our advantage.”
Though Woodland (1-0) jumped out to an early lead, Streator (0-1) in short order took control of the opening set, tying it at 8-8 on a Devin Elias kill and pulling away thanks to a three-point service run from Emma Rambo aided by an Alexa Jacobs stuff block and Bella Dean kill.
Zuzu Gonzalez’s soft kill to the center off a Rambo assist ended the opener for Streator, and the Spikers seemed to be in control with a 14-12 lead in the second set. A six-point service run from the Warriors’ Emma Highland, however, flipped the script, and three late Cloee Johnston kills set up Johnston’s set-winning ace to force a rubber game.
The third set was close a few times — most notably at 17-16 late in favor of WHS — but a booming Highland kill and then four straight Highland service points put it out of reasonable reach for Streator. A Johnston kill delivered the Warriors their penultimate point, and Johnston’s ensuing serve was not returned for match point and a joyous celebration for the home team.
Girls volleyball: FINAL IN 3 Here’s match point as Woodland bests Streator 20-25, 25-16, 25-19.— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) August 23, 2022
Story up in an hour or two at @MyWebTimes @Woodland5AD @StreatorSports pic.twitter.com/BzGPnw0iXc
“It was awesome, but it was very stressful too,” Highland said of the environment. “It was fun to be in with the superfans trying to be louder than each other, it pumped us up to win those last two games. Our fans definitely cheered us up after losing that first game.”
Highland finished with seven kills, 12 digs and three aces; Clara Downey had a match-high 10 kills and seven digs; while Johnston tallied nine kills and two ace serves for Woodland. Libero Kaiden Connor brought up 14 digs, and Kaleigh Benner put down four kills.
For the Bulldog Spikers, libero Rilee Talty led a scrappy-as-advertised defense with 14 digs of her own. Dean finished with seven digs and put down a team-best nine kills; Rambo finished with 10 assists and two aces; Ellie Isermann tallied eight assists and three kills; Devin Elias had three kills and a stuff; and Alexa Jacobs finished with five kills and two stuff blocks.
“It was a good test for us, but again, we have to learn to keep our emotions in check, keep our adrenaline in check,” Streator coach Julie Gabehart said. “That’s what got us in trouble sometimes, overplaying, hitting a lot of balls long, and I think that was just the girls playing a crosstown rival.
“But shout out to our football team for coming out and being loud and making this a fun environment. Hopefully we’ll see them a lot this season. The fans on both sides and the environment was wonderful tonight.”