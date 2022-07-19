July 19, 2022
Walk-off hit by pitch decides Pistol Shrimp’s 5-4 victory

By Shaw Local News Network

The sun sets during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's home opener against REX Baseball on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Veteran's Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

PERU – The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp won a thriller Monday nigh at Schweickert Stadium at Veteran’s Park, as pinch hitter Zach Lane was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Justin Rios for a 5-4 Prospect League victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Rios had reached on a leadoff single after the Lucky Horseshoes had tied the game at 4 in the eighth inning.

The victory lifts the Pistol Shrimp to 8-3 in the second half.

Jared Quandt and Ivan Witt both homered for Illinois Valley. Evan Evola delivered two hits.

Nick Laxner (2 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) earned the pitching win. Tucker Bougie (5 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) started but received a no-decision.

The Pistol Shrimp wrap up the homestand Tuesday against Lafayette with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, then hit the road for three games.