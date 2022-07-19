Walk-off hit by pitch decides Pistol Shrimp’s 5-4 victory

PERU – The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp won a thriller Monday nigh at Schweickert Stadium at Veteran’s Park, as pinch hitter Zach Lane was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Justin Rios for a 5-4 Prospect League victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Rios had reached on a leadoff single after the Lucky Horseshoes had tied the game at 4 in the eighth inning.

The victory lifts the Pistol Shrimp to 8-3 in the second half.

Jared Quandt and Ivan Witt both homered for Illinois Valley. Evan Evola delivered two hits.

Nick Laxner (2 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) earned the pitching win. Tucker Bougie (5 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) started but received a no-decision.

The Pistol Shrimp wrap up the homestand Tuesday against Lafayette with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, then hit the road for three games.