Baley Lehr holds off his father for fourth Berry Memorial Championships title

STREATOR – Things got interesting as the number of holes remaining at the 42nd Richard J. Berry Memorial Championships sponsored by The Times and Star Ford dwindled down.
But never too interesting for Baley Lehr, who said he finally felt in control and on his way to his fourth Berry Memorial title “on the 18th hole.”
“I felt good the whole day,” he said, “but my dad made some birdies [and] was able to get it quite a bit tighter at the end after I’d started pulling away.
But I played solid all day and then hit a good tee shot on 18. Once I did that, I just kind of played it safe all the way in.”
This putt on 18 lipped out, but Baley Lehr still scored his 4th Berry Memorial title with a 1-stroke victory at @TheEastwood9 .— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) July 18, 2022
Story & @NT_Photo2 pictures up shortly at @MyWebTimes pic.twitter.com/ooYox2qy2Q
After heading into Sunday’s final round at The Eastwood trailing his father, Brain Lehr, by two strokes and seeing that deficit climb to three when his dad eagled No. 1, Baley Lehr began chipping away. He caught his father on No. 6, took a one-stroke lead on No 7 and built his advantage as high as four strokes early on the back nine.
Brian Lehr cut his deficit to one through No. 15, but his son kept it there and two-puutted to victory to claim his fourth Berry Memorial title and first since going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
“I always play pretty well here, and I played pretty well [Saturday at Pine Hills] too,” said Baley Lehr, whose 9-under-par 133 (66-67) edged Brian Lehr’s 134 (64-70). “It was another round where I probably could’ve played better, but I did some good things too.
“I was hitting my driver the best I’ve hit it all year. If I can do that, usually I play pretty well. … Once I start driving it well, everything else usually falls into place.”
Brian Lehr crafted his aforementioned two-stroke lead after carding a 6-under 64 on Saturday at Pine Hills, putting him ahead of and in Sunday’s final foursome with his son, defending champion Jeremy DeBernardi, three strokes behind and Patrick Guilfoyle four shots back.
After 18 holes Sunday, DeBernardi (138) finished third ahead of hard-charging four-time champion Josh Gass (139) playing in the foursome ahead of the Lehrs because of an even-par opening round. Guilfoyle (even-par 142) finished fifth.
The Championship Flight was rounded out by Tony Muscato (146) in sixth, Rick Krumscheid (147) in seventh, Rick Lehr (151) and Chad Wahl (151) tied for eighth, Brett Blakemore (153) in 10th, Dan Jankowski (156) in 11th and J.D. Joanis (159) in 12th.
Like the Championship Flight, Championship 2 had a father and son battling it out to the end. Through 35 holes, J.J. Cravatta, father Joe Cravatta and non-Cravatta Brandon Cinotto were tied for the lead with Paul Snook just one stroke back.
When the last putt was drained on The Eastwood’s No. 18, J.J. Cravatta (147) had claimed the CH2 title and the automatic berth to next year’s top flight, with Snook (148) and Cinotto (148) tied one stroke behind and Joe Cravatta (150) fourth.
In A Flight, Rod Lowery (146) left Pine Hills with a four-stroke lead and left The Eastwood with a seven-stroke win over runner-up Eric Arambula (153). Jar Pflibsen (160) and Jeremiah Pike (160) tied for third ahead of Collin VanDuzer (161).
Josh Eplin (153) won the B Flight title over Zac Gayon (159), Tyler Sabol (163), Austin Cinotto (163) and Cole Park (163). Doug Snell (159) ran away with C Flight ahead of runners-up Jesus Arambula (173) and Chris Dye (173). In D Flight, Mitch Vickers (186) won by two strokes over William Missel (188).
Charlie Monroe (154) claimed the Legends Flight over Bill Sipula (158) and Bud Dilley (159), while the Senior Division – made up of veteran golfers from across the different flights – was won by Muscato (146).