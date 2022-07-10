Storm solid in all facets, top Inferno to capture 15U OGFA championship

OTTAWA — The more aspects of the game of softball a team can play, the better chance that squad has of walking away with a victory.
That was the case for the McDonald’s Storm on Saturday afternoon, as they used a combination of patience at the plate as well as solid efforts in the circle and in the field to top the Brett Dyche State Farm Inferno 9-4 in three and a half innings (due to time limit) in the 15U Ottawa Girls Fastpitch Association championship game at Peck Park.
The Storm, while only posting one hit on the day, took advantage of 10 walks, used a solid pitching outing from right-hander Anastacia Zeglis and made a trio of excellent plays defensively to capture the title.
“I stressed to all of them before the game that we needed to make the pitcher throw strikes and that a walk is the same as a hit,” Storm coach Aaron Chiaventone said. “I think all three teams in 15U are pretty evenly matched, and we had gone back-and-forth against [the Inferno] a number of times this season. They won and we won, so anything was possible.
“I’m proud of our girls. They really stayed focused, and they stepped up today.”
The Inferno grabbed the lead in the top of the first off Zeglis. Nahela Ragan smacked a two-out hit to right, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before Lucy Cook followed with a full-count, RBI base hit to left. Cook later came around to score on a wild pitch after advancing to third on a Teagan Cole single and a walk by MaKenzee Rausch.
“[Anastacia] is a very good pitcher, but we were able to get some really good hits off her today,” Inferno coach Amery Ziel said. “We have good hitters on this team, and they all run the bases very well. We don’t have any travel-ball players on this team like the other two teams do, so despite maybe what our record ended up being, I’m super proud of how this team played this year. Both of our pitchers — Lucy Cook and Nahela Ragan — have improved so much over this summer, and that was awesome to see.
“I hope my girls had fun this year ... that’s the main goal.”
The Storm plated five runs in their half of the inning after consecutive walks to Ava Linn, Leah Norris, Zeglis, August Leiteritz, Giana Chiaventone and Jaiyden Provance. The Inferno added a run in the second as Taylor Kramer lead off with a single to left, moved to third on a single by Lori Dobson and scored on an RBI single to center by Heidi Cook.
The Storm added four runs to its lead in the bottom half of the frame, starting with consecutive walks by Leylah Klene and Ursi Hauger. With one out Klene scored on a wild pitch, and Emily Snyder was hit by a pitch before Linn reached on a dropped-third strike which also scored Snyder to make it 7-3. Linn later came around to score on a wild pitch, while Norris, who had walked, touched home on an RBI single by Zeglis.
The Inferno scored the game’s final tally in the fourth, as Kramer walked and later scored on RBI grounder by Dobson.
Zeglis recorded the win after allowing seven hits and four runs in four complete innings, walking just two and striking out nine.
“Anastacia pitched very well today,” Coach Chiaventone said. “She was a freshman at Ottawa and played on the junior varsity team this past spring, but she only really pitches here in the summer. She did everything you want a pitcher to do: throw strikes and make the batter put the ball in play.”
The Inferno received solid efforts in the circle from Lucy Cook (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Nahela Ragan (1 IP, 2 K), while the former was the only player to collect two hits, with Cole making a fantastic running catch in center field.
“I’m glad we made it to play in this game,” Lucy Cook said. “We lost over half of our games during the season, some of them by a lot, so to get a chance to play for the championship was neat. Even though we lost, I think we all had fun.”