College signings: Six Streator High graduates set to play on at collegiate level

Streator High School recently held its collegiate signing day ceremony, with a half dozen student-athletes committing to continue their educational and athletic careers at the collegiate level.Recent Streator High School graduate Claire Vogel has committed to continue her academic career at St. Ambrose University and her tennis career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Bees. Pictured here is Vogel bookended by her parents, Denny and Ellen Vogel. Standing behind are Streator High tennis coaches Kaye Tallier and John Sandoval. (Photo provided by Streator High School)Recent Streator High School graduate Cade Stevens has committed to continue his academic career at Hocking College and his football career at the NJCAA level with the Hawks. Pictured here is Stevens seated alongside family members Brett (father), Kinsley (sister) and Marita (mother), with Streator High head football coach Kyle Tutt standing behind. (Photo provided by Streator High School)Recent Streator High School graduate Jack Haynes has committed to continue his academic career at Loras College and his basketball career at the NCAA Division III level with the Duhawks. Pictured here is Haynes alongside Streator boys basketball coach Beau Doty. (Photo provided by Streator High School)Recent Streator High School graduate Maci Byers has committed to continue her academic career at Heartland College and her softball career at the NJCAA level with the Hawks. Pictured here is Byers bookended by her parents, Amy and Chris Byers. (Photo provided by Streator High School)Recent Streator High School graduate Anna McMullen has committed to continue her academic career at the University of Dubuque and her soccer career at the NCAA Division III level with the Spartans. Pictured here is McMullen alongside her parents, Adam and Jen McMullen. (Photo provided by Streator High School)Recent Streator High School graduate Jaelyn Blakemore has committed to continue her academic career at the University of Dubuque and her softball career at the NCAA Division III level with the Spartans. Pictured here is Blakemore alongside her parents, Jessica and Matt Blakemore, and her sister, Payton. (Photo provided by Streator High School)