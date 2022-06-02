Amateur Golf: Field is set for 75th annual Pine Hills Invitational

Having the 75th annual Pine Hills Invitational moved up a week from its usual second-weekend-in-June slot has caught more than a few of those involved by surprise, but not tournament manager Jeremiah Pike and his crew preparing the course just south of Ottawa.
They and the participants are raring to go on what promises to be a beautiful two-day event.
Because the massive Joliet Amateur Tournament – like the Pine Hills among the longest-running events in the state – changed its schedule unexpectedly a year ago, Pike checked into moving the local tourney to avoid the conflict, and it’s worked out well for all concerned.
Entries in this weekend’s PHI are down slightly to a still-above-average 91 participants, due in part to the move along with the busy time of year for graduations, vacations, travel and family commitments, but there will be a lot of quality golf played in almost perfect weather conditions for players and fans.
“It sneaks up on you,” Pike said with a smile. “The change of the weekends confused some people – after all, it had traditionally been the second weekend in June for the 74 years prior to this one – so it being a week earlier is kinda different, but we’re pulling it together. Last year, the week before we were at 90 and ended up with 101, so its going well.
“It should be another great weekend: mid-70s temperature and sunny, maybe a few clouds Sunday and a whole lot of really good golf.”
The 2021 PHI champion Andrew Stineman, who edged Streator’s Josh Gass on the first playoff hole to claim that title, is in the field that will tee off Saturday morning. Also back is Brian Silvers, who placed third one stroke back after tying the course record for nine holes (30) and 18 holes (65) on the second day.
Other past champions signed up are Baley Lehr, Brian Lehr, Michael Fastert and Ryan Cuttino. Those expected to challenge them for the top spots include Gass, Glen Pryzbylski, Jeremy Debernardi, Jesse Cavanaugh and Mason Kimberly, as well as past A Flight winners such as Ronnie Knoll, Jimmy Gilbronsen and Kim Dong and seniors champs such as John Wright and Dan Caporusso.
The edge will go to anyone who can be accurate off the tee to avoid the substantial thick rough along the fairways – “It could be mowed twice a day at the rate its growing,” Pike said – and handle the fast greens. Both should be huge factors because of the fast-growing grass and ample rain from this past spring, although handled very well by the veteran Pine Hills greens crew.
“The game of golf, it’s amazing that a 21-year-old could come out and win it or a 50- or 60-year-old,” Pike said. “It’s one of those courses that if you can control your tee shot and make some good iron shots, you can contend. Those who can manage the course should be right there.”
Pike feels this year’s tournament will likely have a more familiar feel to it after missing 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions and the rush to get back on the courses last summer.
“You could tell last year that the guys were really ready to do something, and it was exciting, so we had the biggest field we’ve ever had,” he said. “Because of the change in weekends, this is a little different, and I’ll be happy, after the late drops and late sign-ups, to be around 95 on Saturday.
“From the players’ standpoint, it feels like things are getting back to normal from these goofy times we’re living in, but this is a place the players can get away from all that and just enjoy themselves playing good competitive golf.”