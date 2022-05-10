Baseball: Drake Smith, Putnam County capture first showdown against Marquette

OTTAWA – The Putnam County baseball team has not enjoyed a lot of success against Tri-County Conference rival Marquette over the tenure of Panthers coach Chris Newsome. If fact, his club had never beaten the Crusaders in his seven seasons.
That all changed Monday thanks in large part to Drake Smith.
Smith was as dominant in their most recent TCC game as he’s been on the mound all season, holding the Crusaders’ powerful lineup to five hits and two earned runs over seven innings to outduel Marquette ace Taylor Waldron for a 5-3 Panthers victory at Masinelli Field.
The senior right-hander struck out nine, walked two and – backed by a standout three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate from Andrew Pyszka – gave PC (20-7, 9-2) a much-needed win in the race for the conference championship and a boost of confidence in what may very well have been a preview of the Harvest Christian Sectional title game between No. 1-seeded Marquette and No. 2 Putnam County.
“This is one of the biggest games of the season for us at Putnam County,” said Smith, who effectively mixed 60% fastballs with a downward-angle knuckleball and other offspeed pitches for the win.
“When I woke up this morning, I started going through in my head, what I was going to do. I knew that I had to mix things up, and I basically lived off the first-pitch fastball and maybe mixed it up once in a while with offspeed to get ahead. That helped a lot.
“That’s the only thing you can do against a lineup like that, and today it worked out well for us.”
“I don’t think Drake has had a bad outing this year, to be honest,” PC coach Chris Newsome said. “Even out of the bullpen, he’s been the guy you’d expect in a senior leader. He sets the tone, knows what he wants to do and goes out and executes. [Marquette’s] a really good team, but Drake set the tone, and Andrew came out of the gate big offensively for us.
“This is a good win for us as a ballclub, but once we get home and get off the bus it’s over, because we have to come back rockin’ and rollin’ [Tuesday against Marquette in Granville].”
Offensively, Pyszka started things with a leadoff triple off the fence to left against Waldron. He then scored on a Jackson McDonald single. Marquette tied it up in its half – a walk to Tommy Durdan, a stolen base, an extra base because of interference and a single to center by Sam Mitre.
But in the second inning, the Panthers took the lead for good on a walk to Troy Petty, a single by Ryan Hundley and a single by Pyszka on a pop-up to short right field that probably should have been caught.
That could have been the difference because of PC’s patience at the plate. Through five innings, Waldron was at 85 pitches to only 64 for the more efficient Smith but left the game after his 11th strikeout of the game started the sixth. However, reliever Aiden Thompson struggled and was touched for three walks and two hits – one a two-run single by Pyszka – in a three-run PC rally.
The Crusaders got two runs back in the sixth on an error, a single by Brady Ewers and a two-run double by Hayden McKenna, but again Smith worked out of it and set the hosts down in order in the seventh.
“Smith absolutely dominated us today, and Pyszka is one of the best hitters we’ve seen this year, and they kicked our butts today,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “They’re better than we are, that’s the bottom line. If the seeds had come out a week later, we might be a three, four, five, six or seven. They’re definitely the best team around here.
“With a kid like Smith you can’t be too patient, because he pumps the zone all the time. You have to be ready to hit so you’re not in a hole, and we didn’t do a great job of that. Pyszka is a great hitter, and you can’t walk him because then he’ll steal second. It’s a tough deal.
“If this happens next week, we’ll be one-and-done. Tip your hat to them. They have a heck of a team.”