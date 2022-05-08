Softball: Unearned runs lift Morris past Seneca, ties up tourney

SENECA – The Morris softball team must have figured that the best way to come away from Seneca’s three-team mini-tournament with a win was to do it exactly the way it was done to them, and it worked out perfectly.
After Herscher posted eight runs against Morris in the very first inning on its way to a 12-2 victory, Morris turned around and did the same thing to the host Irish, scoring three times in the opening inning and adding two more in the fifth. Those rallies – in which every one of those runs unearned against Seneca pitchers Taya Roe and Alyssa Zellers because of three Irish miscues – earned them a 5-1 victory over the host school on Saturday afternoon.
Fast starts led all three teams, with the Irish’s 7-5 verdict over the Tigers in the opener, to victory, each having a 1-1 record on the day and finding just as many positives as they had negatives.
“Getting out on Seneca was big, especially after the way Herscher jumped out on us,” said Morris coach Jennifer Bamonte, her club now 18-13 this season. “We wanted to put the ball in play and see what would happen, and we did that well.
“That was not our normal team in that first game against Herscher. Credit them. Our pitcher Ella (Davis) just didn’t have it today and lost her composure. We also made some mistakes behind her and it got away from us early, but the way we responded – especially considering that Seneca had beaten Herscher in the first game – it was a pretty big deal … Everybody finishing 1-1 isn’t the best thing, but it could have been worse.”
Morris leadoff hitter Addison Stacy started the final reaching on an error and, after Jaelyn Wiers sacrificed her over, Davis also got on via miscue. Kylee Claypool brought in one with a single, a wild pitch scored another and a hit by Alana Beshoar plated a third.
Seneca made it 3-1 in the third, starting with an Allie Arwood single and a double by Zellers off MHS starter Maddie Noon. Davis took over and gave up an RBI groundout to Sam Vandevelde, then was unhittable the rest of the way, giving up a double to Maddy Klicker in the sixth and a single to Audry McNabb in the seventh, fanning six along the way.
Another errors led to two unearned runs off Zellers in the fifth. The verdict dropped the Irish to 17-6 this spring. Claypool and Grace Lynes each had two of the eight Morris hits.
“It is what it is. Sometimes being the team that has to take a break in the middle will put you to sleep and leave you off kilter and that was the case in that first inning,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We didn’t have our legs under us and three unearned against a pitcher that shut out L-P last week, what do you do? We hit some balls hard and we did some good things, but they made some plays.
“I have no complaints. We played a really good one against Herscher and if we play that same style of defense, we’re in a 1-1 or 2-1 games with (Morris). That’s the point of days like these, so see how we could play against good competition and we showed we can.”
Seneca 7, Herscher 5
In Game 1, Seneca followed up a single first inning run with six runs in the second, the key blow a bases-loaded triple by Zellers to net the first three runs of the frame.
Zoe Hougas went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Madi Mino added a 3 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in to pace a 12-hit Irish attack. Klicker and Vandevelde each chipped in a single and an RBI to the win for Roe (10-1), who surrendered four earned runs and four hits, striking out two and walking none.
Zellers threw the final three innings allowing one earned run, no walks and two hits while fanning four.