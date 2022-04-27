Softball: Marquette overcomes early deficit to top WFC in Tri-County showdown

OTTAWA — The Marquette Academy softball team trailed by three runs to rival Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell as it readied to bat in the bottom of the third inning.
The Crusaders scored twice in the frame, tied the game in the fourth and then exploded for four tallies in the fifth on the way to a 9-3, Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors at June Gross Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Marquette has now won five of its last six games, while WFC had its five-game winning streak snapped.
“Our energy level was not even close to where it needed to be to start the game. ... I wasn’t happy, that’s for sure,” said MA coach Brad Oakes, his club improving to 9-6 overall and 6-1 in league play. “We have finally been playing better ball of late, but we didn’t come out how we should have, either at the plate or in the field, in the first couple of innings.
“That said, I’m proud of the girls. Yes, we gave up those three early runs and weren’t playing our best, but we were able to get things back on track.”
WFC (15-5, 6-2) scored twice in the second off starting and winning pitcher Kaylee Killelea. Cheyenne Burns and Cloee Johnston drew consecutive walks to start inning, with Burns later scoring after a passed ball and pair of throwing miscues, while Johnston came in after a botched rundown between third and home. The Warriors made it 3-0 in the third when Olivia Chismarick doubled and scored after back-to-back bunts by Shae Simons and Ella Derossett.
From there, Killelea retired 12 of the final 15 batters she faced, finishing the complete-game allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out 11.
“My fastball was my most effective pitch today, especially if I went high or high and inside,” said the lefty Killelea. “A lot of their hitters were chasing that pitch, so I did my best to keep hitting those spots.
“The second inning was a little stressful, definitely not ideal. After the first couple of errors we were all down, but we were able to work it out. I really think we needed to relax, but also up our energy.”
Marquette’s two runs came in the third off WFC starting and losing hurler Simons (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). Emma Rinearson legged out a bunt single and later scored on a passed ball, while Nora Rinearson reached on an error and scored on an RBI base hit by Izzy Garkey with two outs.
The Cru tied the game in the fourth when Emma Rinearson walked with two away, went to second on a throwing error and scored on a single by Nora Rinearson.
In the game-changing fifth, Killelea lead off with a double that was followed after an out by consecutive bunt singles by Garkey and Avery Durdan (RBI), a two-run throwing error and a run-scoring single by Abbey Thumm off of Burns (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) in relief.
The hosts added two runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Durdan, who then scored on a single by Thumm.
“Like I told the girls after the game, plain and simple, we have to be better,” WFC coach Jordan Farris said. “I felt like we seized the momentum against a very tough pitcher in the first couple of innings. Everything was going our way. Then we kind of fell apart defensively, and that is so uncharacteristic of us. We are normally a defensively sound team, but today we were not.
“I thought Shae threw the ball well enough to win this game, and Cheyenne came in and threw well too. Our defense let them down.
“We put pressure on their defense early, which is what we wanted to do, but then we didn’t handle that same pressure when they put it on us.”
The two are scheduled to complete their TCC series in rural Streator on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.