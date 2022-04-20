Softball Notebook: Tri-County race, Cheyenne Burns, Newark all heating up

The race for the Tri-County Conference softball championship this spring was expected to be an exciting one for three area teams who looked poised from Day 1 to be in the hunt until the end.
So far, that’s exactly what’s happening.
With their 2-0 blanking of Seneca in the rivals’ TCC series opener Tuesday, the Marquette Academy Crusaders took the catbird seat in the league race from the perennial powerhouse Fighting Irish. Marquette stands at 5-0 in Tri-County play; Seneca is now 5-1; and the third area team in the picture, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (WFC), also stands at 5-1.
Seneca will have its chance to avenge Tuesday’s loss and potentially create a three-team tie in the loss column — if, that is, WFC can finish a sweep of Dwight after a come-from-behind, 10-4 win Tuesday — when Seneca hosts Marquette this Thursday, field conditions permitting. Tuesday’s game was scheduled to be played in Seneca, but moved to Marquette’s June Gross Field a few hours before first pitch.
A Crusaders victory will cement Marquette’s status as frontrunner.
Looking ahead past Thursday, WFC and Marquette will play their series April 26 and 28, while WFC will visit Seneca — whom the Warriors lost to 12-5 back on March 29 — May 11 in a makeup contest.
A fast 100 for Lewis
Reaching a milestone is almost always an impressive accomplishment.
Doing it as quickly as Ottawa softball coach Adam Lewis is especially so.
With the Pirates’ road win against Joliet Catholic on Tuesday, Lewis — who took over the Ottawa program for the 2017 season — reached an even 100 wins for his varsity coaching career. It’s a feat made all the more impressive considering the 2022 season is less than halfway played, and the entirety of the 2020 season was wiped out by efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his four full seasons at the helm, Lewis’ teams have averaged 23.0 wins per spring. He is 27 wins shy of the program win record held by his predecessor, Jeff Davis, compiled over eight seasons.
Hot stretch for Burns
It’s been quite the week-plus at the plate for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball cleanup hitter Cheyenne Burns.
Over her past four games played, Burns — who’s also earned two pitching wins during this stretch — is batting a robust 12 for 15 (.800 batting average) with three home runs and 16 runs batted in, including hitting for the cycle in a Warriors win over Lowpoint-Washburn.
This is the first full season for the junior after having her freshman season wiped out by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and seeing her time and role limited last spring due to injuries.
“I think after missing the past two years — my freshman year because of it being canceled by COVID and then two ACL surgeries — it’s just nice to be back and be hitting again,” Burns said. “I’ve missed playing. I’ve missed being out on the field.
“This is what I love to do, and I’m just glad I’m performing well for myself and for my team.”
Newark entering 1A conversation
The Newark Norsemen — as of this writing 15-2 on the season — have been impressive so far this season.
That includes impressing the voters in the Illinois Coaches Association poll, who have Newark at No. 6 in Class 1A in this week’s rankings.
Led by the likes of Kaitlyn Schofield (.439, 20 RBIs, 28 runs; 5-1 pitching record with a 1.63 ERA entering this week), Bre Dixon (.423, 23 RBIs, 16 runs), Kodi Rizzo (.422, 11 RBIs, 21 runs; 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA), Taylor Kruser (.380, 14 RBIs, 20 runs; 5-0 with an 0.93 ERA), Ryan Williams (.348, 16 RBIs, 24 runs), Danica Peshia (.333, 19 RBIs, 19 runs) and Kailey Wohead (.358, 15 RBIs, 17 runs), the Norsemen have powered past every Class 1A/2A and/or Little Ten Conference foe they have taken the field against.
Newark’s only two losses came on March 22 at Class 4A West Aurora (3-1) and as part of a doubleheader split at Class 3A Geneseo (6-5 win, 10-9 loss) on April 9. With an official IHSA enrollment of 157.5, Newark is firmly in Class 1A.
Newark, Marquette, Earlville, Dwight, WFC and Serena are all scheduled to be in what looks to be a loaded Class 1A sub-sectional come mid-May.