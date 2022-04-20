Softball: No-hit through 3, WFC takes control in 4th to top Dwight

RURAL STREATOR – Through almost four full innings, the visiting softball team from Dwight had the host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell Warriors handled.
Then the WFC offense did the handling.
After being no-hit by Dwight’s Samantha Harsh for 3 2/3 innings, the Warriors pieced together six straight hits with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead, then kept right on hitting in a 10-4, Tri-County Conference victory over the Trojans.
The win lifts WFC to 12-4 overall, 5-1 in the TCC. Dwight, whose players wore matching blue ribbons in their hair to honor a classmate who died unexpectedly this week, slips to 4-4, 2-2.
The Warriors’ hottest hitter the past couple of weeks, Cheyenne Burns, started the fourth-inning rally with a hard single to right-center.
“We got through the lineup once in the first [three] innings, and we were kind of slow,” Burns said. “In our games Saturday [a split with Reed-Custer], we didn’t hit the best. I think finally the second time through we caught up to [Harsh], and we just started getting hits.
“My hit kind of kicked it off, and we just two-out rallied from there.”
None of the five hits that followed – including a Jena Easton RBI pop-up, an Emma Highland single that appeared to be the result of hitting the foot of base runner Kortney Harms, but was not seen by the umpires or the Dwight coaching staff, and an Olivia Chismarick two-run bloop to center – was hard hit, but they got the job done. By inning’s end, the 2-0 Dwight lead had transformed into a 5-2 Warriors advantage.
“I think we kind of coasted and got too comfortable,” Dwight coach Dezi Leonard said. “A bad inning is what it was. We’re going to chalk it up as that, and we’re going to move on to the next day.”
“It would be nice if we could always come out of the gates like that,” WFC coach Jordan Farris said, “but sometimes that’s not the case. It took us a time through the lineup to get used to what [Harsh] was throwing, and we made the right adjustments and got some timely hits. And we did it all with two outs. You have to have opportune hitting. ...
“I was really happy with the overall performance today. Cheyenne might be the hottest hitter in the state right now, and I think the team energy was really good today. It was really good to see us overcome that adversity, and once we put a crack in the dam open the floodgates a little bit.”
WFC added three more runs in the fifth, with a Burns two-run homer to left and Chloee Johnston double the big blows, and then two more in the sixth highlighted by Ella Derossett’s two-run single up the middle against Harsh (6 IP, 9 ER, 13 H, 1 BB, 3 K).
All four Dwight runs came off two-run homers – by Avery Scheuer in the top of the second and from Averi Jury in the visitors’ sixth. That, however, would be all the Trojans would manage off WFC’s Shae Simons, who worked the complete game, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 14.
The three combined over-the-fence homer runs were an oddity for a relatively windless day at the spacious Windy Confines of Woodland.
“Our field’s not small, man,” Farris said with a chuckle. “You put it out of here, that’s a hit. You earned it.”
Jury (double, home run, two RBIs) for Dwight, and Burns (single, home run, two RBIs) and Chismarick (two singles, two RBIs) all finished with multiple hits and RBIs. The Warriors’ Johnston and Harms also provided two hits apiece.
WFC is scheduled to visit the Trojans on Thursday to complete the Tri-County Conference series.