Softball: Kaylee Killelea, Crusaders shut down Seneca, 2-0

OTTAWA — Marquette pitcher Kaylee Killelea knew the stakes were high throwing against Tri-County Conference rival Seneca.
Killelea cashed in big time.
The junior left-hander produced her best performance so far this year, limiting the powerful Irish — who had scored 118 runs (11.8 per game) through their first 10 ballgames — to only two hits while striking out 11 and walking just one as Marquette (7-5 overall, 5-0 TCC) stayed perfect on the early-season league ledger with a hard-fought, 2-0 victory Tuesday at June Gross Field in Ottawa.
“We were all just pumped coming in today to play Seneca and had all this adrenaline built up, so I went at them early,” Killelea said. “I tried to hit my spots, be calm and not let anything get to me.
“I felt confident all day.”
That confidence was also echoed by her coach.
“We haven’t really jelled yet this year before today, and we’re getting there,” Marquette’s Brad Oakes said. “But this was a big win for the girls, because they were all jacked up to play Seneca.
“Kaylee was tough pitching. I’ve coached her since she was a little girl when I started throwing her tennis balls. She’s a darn good pitcher, and she showed it against a very good team over there from Seneca.”
Seneca right-handed freshman hurler Alyssa Zellers (6 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 7 K) proved stellar in the circle as well, but the Irish (9-2, 5-1 TCC) could never get untracked offensively against Killelea.
“We’ve got to be better, and we talked about it knowing that today our only hits were from freshmen,” SHS coach Brian Holman said. “I don’t think we did a very good job locking in on what [Killelea] was throwing, took too many called third strikes and needed to show more leadership.
“Give credit to Marquette and their pitcher, because she was great today. But I was also impressed with our freshman pitching in her first big-time game. She competed and did everything we wanted from her. This is a game she should have won if we just could’ve given her a little bit of run support. I was proud of her.”
Killelea and Zellers fought neck and neck in the circle, as the two pitchers held their respective opponents harmless through four innings. Each struck out six, with Killelea still holding onto a no-hitter.
The Irish finally dented Killelea’s armor in the top of the fifth, as freshman Audrey McNabb doubled down the right-field line after two were out. But Killelea struck out the next batter to end the inning with the contest still scoreless.
After two gone and nobody out in the bottom of the frame, Marquette finally solved Zellers.
Lindsey Kaufmann (two hits) doubled to the fence in right-center. Holman chose to intentionally walk No. 2 hitter Killelea before Zellers issued a conventional free pass to Mackayla Backos that loaded the bases for junior cleanup hitter Eva McCallum.
McCallum quickly deposited Zeller’s first pitch with a flare down the line in right, which plated Kaufmann and Killelea for the game’s only two runs.
“I knew from my first two at-bats against her, I got behind in the count early and she kept throwing me changeups,” McCallum said. “So I knew that was coming at me again, and I just waited back and went for it. I was so pumped up when I hit first base and I knew we had the lead finally.”
After that, Zellers stroked Seneca’s second hit with one out in the top of the sixth and stole second, but Killelea once again got out of the mini-jam before recording a 1-2-3 seventh with her 11th strikeout to end the proceedings.
The teams will take to the field in the second game of their TCC series Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in Seneca.