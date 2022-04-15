Baseball: Making most of opportunities, Ottawa whips Sandwich

OTTAWA – By being aggressive in all phases of the game against Sandwich on Thursday afternoon, the Ottawa Pirates were able to pull the “win” out of a very windy day.
After the Indians jumped in front with two runs in the top of the first inning, the Pirates got those back in their half and added on to those runs in every inning but one, including a six-run sixth frame that wrapped up a 15-5 Interstate Eight Conference victory at Masinelli Field.
OHS, now 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the league, collected 11 hits on the day – two each by Daniel Bruner, Ryan Chamberlain, Zander Baxter, Branden Aguirre and Conner Price – to back winning pitcher Payton Mangold.
The left-handed Mangold went the first 5 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 before Conner Price came in for the last out. An error in that two-run first and two miscues in Sandwich’s three-run sixth allowed the visitors to stay close, but at arm’s length thanks to his teammates capitalizing on eight walks issued and six errors by the Indians.
“When you look at the scoreboard at the end, we scored in every inning but one,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said. “That tells me we’re taking advantage of what the defense is giving us, taking walks early and then in the last inning, we got some big hits in the right spots.
“And Payton Mangold, kudos to him. He hasn’t pitched a ton this season for mostly weather reasons, but he did a good job today, challenging hitters and settling down after that first inning … It was a tough day to pitch and to play defense, so I’m really pleased with the result. There are some things we need to clean up defensively and mentally, but we came here for a win and we got it.”
Sandwich (0-9, 0-5) leaped ahead in the first on a walk to Chance Lange, Andy Golinski’s erred grounder and an RBI double by Hunter Pavia.
But Ottawa would net the next nine runs, starting with two in the first off SHS starter Taylor Adams, who walked Bruner and Luke Cushing and eventually wild pitched them home.
In the second, Baxter walked and, after a single by Aguirre, scored on a wild pitch. After Aguirre scored on a Bruner bouncer, Cushing was hit by a pitch, stole second and crossed home on a single by Ryan Chamberlain to make it 5-0 Pirates.
The home team finally chased Adams (3 K, 7 BB) after a walk to Chamberlain in the fourth. Off reliever Lange, back to back Indians errors, a wild pitch and a run-scoring single by Payton Knoll upped the ante to 8-0.
At that point, the only Pirate to hit his way to scoring a run was Aguirre, the rest reaching by walk, error or hit by pitch.
After a Cushing RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth, Sandwich plated three runs on a Pavia triple, an Adams RBI double and a pair of OHS miscues.
But then came the Pirates’ game-ending explosion, all with two outs. With one on, consecutive singles by Baxter, Aguirre, Price and Bruner, a bad throw on a steal, a botched wind-blown flyball and another wild pitch provided the final runs.
“I’m not even sure what happened in that sixth inning. One second we were coming in to hit and are right in the game and the next we’re 10-runned,” Sandwich coach Jason Van Pelt said. “It all happened really fast and with two out, too. But we’re getting a lot better and we have been for a while now. We were in this ballgame and if a couple of things go differently, we have a shot, but that’s baseball.
“As we grow as a young team, with a two-run lead right away, we have to smell the blood in the water a bit, go right after teams and come back and hit again … but I’m proud of the way the guys played today.”