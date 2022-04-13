Softball: Streator scores extra-inning, walk-off win over Wilmington

STREATOR — Kadence Ondrey, whose one-out triple in the home half of the eighth inning moved Streator 60 feet away from an extra-inning win over visiting Wilmington on Tuesday, had no clue when she stepped on home plate whether she’d be turning around to go get her glove and play another inning or to celebrate a thrilling 5-4, walk-off victory with her teammates.
It was the latter.
Ondrey came in with the winning tally on Mya Zavada’s Texas-league single a few inches in front of Wilmington’s diving center fielder, and the Bulldogs earned a thrilling Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph in eight innings over the Wildcats, who had beaten them the day before.
Illinois Central Eight softball: FINAL IN 8 Streator 5, Wilmington 4.— J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) April 12, 2022
Mya Zavada delivers the game-winning bloop single.@ica_softball @WHSsb @SHSVarsitySball pic.twitter.com/Akc9zo74bE
“I didn’t watch [Zavada’s hit],” Kadence Ondrey said. “I just hoped as I ran home, and as soon as I heard everyone cheering, I was like, ‘Yes! We got it!’ "
The extra-inning outcome leaves Wilmington (5-2 overall, 3-1 ICE) and Streator (7-4 overall, 3-1 ICE) — expected to be two of the teams competing for the conference title come May — tied in the league standings.
“Streator’s a good team, and a good-hitting team,” Wildcats coach Jack Skole said. “And when we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at somebody. We had a couple line drives stolen from us, and with this wind, I think Liv Hansen probably would have hit two out anywhere else on a different day. ...
“But [Streator] made the plays when they needed to, and we did some things we’re not supposed to do on the basepaths and at the plate.”
Kadence Ondrey’s one-out triple off Wilmington reliever Olivia Hansen was a line shot that one-hopped over the first-base bag and into the right-field corner. Hansen (loss, 2 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K) — who came on in relief of starter Jess Castle (5 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K) — retired the next batter for the second out, but Zavada blooped her first pitch into shallow center, where it seemed to hang forever before falling safely and giving Streator the win.
It also gave the win to Bulldogs ace hurler Jaelyn Blakemore (8 IP, 3 ER, 9 H, 1 BB, 8 K). Blakemore saved her best for last, working a 1-2-3 top of the eighth with two strikeouts — her first 1-2-3 inning since the first — to set up Zavada’s game-winner.
“Wilmington is a good team,” Streator coach Louis Ondrey said. “We had a good battle last night but lost to them. ... Tonight, we kept fighting and fighting, and I said at the beginning of the season our defense was what was going to [decide games] for us, and we took a few hits away from them tonight that should have scored some runs. ...
“Jaelyn located well, and she really threw hard in the eighth. She took two of their best hitters [Castle and Olivia Hansen] out to start the inning, and I felt a little more relieved once we got past those two.”
Before the extra frame, it was a back-and-forth affair.
Wilmington struck in the second, with Castle singling and giving way to courtesy runner Jaylee Mills, who scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. The Wildcats made it 2-0 in the third when Jenna Jackson reached on a wind-aided infield single and eventually came home on an Abby Potts RBI single.
Streator scored two in the fourth to tie it, with Maci Byers singling and scoring on a wild pitch, and Lily Kupec reaching on an error and scoring on a Kadence Ondrey single to left.
The Bulldogs went ahead 3-2 in the fifth on a wild sequence that started with a hot Byers grounder and ended with Makenna Ondrey scoring and Byers eventually tagged out at second on a play that went down E3 5-6-3-2-6 in the scorebook.
Grave Burkey’s bloop RBI single in the sixth tied it again, Emma Augustine’s solo home run over the fence in center field put the Bulldogs back ahead, and Anna Liaromatis’ clutch RBI double to score Jackson in the top of the seventh forced the extra frame.