Baseball: Walks, timely hits lead Hinckley-Big Rock past Earlville

EARLVILLE — It’s not always the hits that decide a ballgame.
Sometimes it’s about the pitches you take or the ones you can’t reach.
Hinckley-Big Rock collected only six hits but took advantage of 14 walks issued by Earlville pitching and four errors by the Red Raiders as it captured the Little Ten Conference opener, 8-0 on the road Monday.
Four of the free passes issued to the Royals came around to score, while the visitors’ pitching was, as a whole, dominant.
HBR starter Judson Scott fired four scoreless frames, striking out eight and walking one, as he and three others combined for the one-hit shutout that lifted the Royals’ record to 5-0 overall.
Earlville (1-5) got its only hit on a single to left field by losing pitcher Griffin Cook in the third inning off Scott, who yielded to teammates Martin Ledbetter, Preston Johnson and Max Hintzsche for the final three innings. The relievers registered seven strikeouts.
“We started out a little slow and left a couple of runners out there early,” HBR coach Matt Olsen said. “We had a couple of baserunning mistakes, and those took the wind out of our sails, but overall I felt we were way more patient at the plate and we attacked the ball when we had the chance.
“We can’t keep hitting popups and fly balls like we did today. … We’ll get our center fielder [Richard Hintzsche] back from illness tomorrow to add more pop to our lineup, and I know we’ll get better at that as we get more games in.
“This was the first beautiful day we’ve had this season, in my opinion, and it’s a lot different out here than it is repping against machines in the gym. There are kinks to get out, but we’ll be fine going forward.”
Royals leadoff hitter Ben Hintzsche got the only run his pitchers needed in the first inning, drawing a walk and coming around to score on an error. An RBI single by Ben Johnston in the third made it 2-0, and three walks and an error made it 3-0 in the fifth.
A four-run sixth against Weymouth in the sixth really decided it when walks to Justin Wentzlaff and Mason Albright preceded a run-scoring double by Ben Hintzsche and a two-RBI single to left by Ledbetter.
An RBI groundout by Ben Hintzsche plated the final run in the top of the seventh.
The Raiders had not played in a week, and they had difficulty getting into a rhythm at the plate, and not just because of the Royals pitching.
The home team made the HBR defense work just five times over the first four innings and threatened to score just once. That was in the fifth when Ledbetter walked Easton Fruit and Weymouth with one out in the fifth. Bryar Keller was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, but with two out Earlville tried to steal a run. Fruit was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.
For Earlville, Cook walked five in four innings.
“Pitching is going to be a struggle for us this year. We only have two or three pitchers, so you have to prioritize how you use them,” said Earlville assistant coach Mike Goodbred, who was filling in for ill head coach Dillon Reel. “They hit the ball well, and we have to hit the ball too. We had way too many strikeouts. … We’re still a work in progress, but we have to do better putting the ball in play.”