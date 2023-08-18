Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley: Empowering Youth and Strengthening Communities

Since its inception in 1976, the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) has been fostering positive change in the lives of children and families across North Central Illinois. YSB is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 community-based human service agency dedicated to its mission of “Helping young people and families succeed by serving them in their home, school, and community.”

Throughout its rich history, YSB has left an indelible mark on the community, particularly for children affected by abuse, neglect, and poverty. By providing case management, counseling, outreach, and support services, YSB has become a beacon of hope, empowering vulnerable youth to break free from the cycle of abuse and neglect.

YSB’s wide array of services include:

Intact Family Services to keep children safely at home.



Foster Care placement and services for children unable to remain safely at home.



Counseling for the mental health needs of youth, adults, and families.



Runaway and Homeless Youth crisis intervention services.



Juvenile Justice case management and therapy services.



Hispanic Services to link Spanish-speaking families to vital community resources.



Parenting Program to help parents enhance their parenting skills.



Hope House to offer supervised visitation and exchange services.



YSB’s services span 20 counties in North Central Illinois, reaching thousands of individuals annually. With the dedication of approximately 150 staff members, YSB continues to extend its reach, becoming a symbol of compassion and change in the region. Executive Director Sam Tenuto states, “YSB is committed to creating a better future for the youth and families we serve. We’re able to provide high quality services due to the passion and care displayed by our staff, supporters, and partners.”

YSB’s team of compassionate professionals is always ready to lend a helping hand and inspire positive change in the lives of North Central Illinois’ youth and families.

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org