Home-Delivered Meals Offer Great Benefits

Our founder, Seattle Sutton, knew as a Registered Nurse that nutrition is a confusing subject for many people. There is often conflicting advice in the media, as most sources try to simplify or summarize some very complicated nutrition science findings. Seattle knew that a health-focused meal delivery program based on scientific research can simplify findings and put advice into practice.

The goal for Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating meal delivery program is to make healthy eating easy. It is a great healthy option that eliminates planning, thinking, and cleaning up - and a huge bonus is that it comes right to your door!

The benefits of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating home-delivered meals can be life-changing and can help many people reach their individual health goals while navigating a hectic world. The main benefits include:

Ease and convenience - Seattle Sutton’s meals require no meal planning, no grocery shopping, and minimal cooking and clean up, and they come right to your door. Meals are easy to transport with you to work or to a family member’s home.



Independence - Seattle Sutton’s home-delivered meals allow people to continue to live in their own home. Maintaining independence can improve individual lives in different ways, including mentally, psychologically, and physically.



Increased nutrition - Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating meals are planned according to the nutrition guidelines of the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and Dietary Guidelines for Americans, while following the principles of the DASH and Mediterranean diets.



Improved health - Seattle Sutton’s home-delivered meals are low-sodium, low in fat, high in fiber, and include fresh fruits and vegetables to improve your overall health.



Looking for a healthy meal delivery service? Look no further than Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating. With over 38 years of experience creating fresh meal plans, we’re the one-stop shop for all your healthy living needs!

