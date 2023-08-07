Choosing Your Final Resting Place

Pre-need funeral planning is an important consideration. It locks in the type of service you want, and it addresses details in advance – including your final resting place.

This is one of many important decisions that you and your loved ones must make at some point. Choosing where and how you will be buried may seem difficult at first, but here are some tips to help.

First, consider where your loved ones are buried and if you’ll want to be near them. It is common to do so, but not everyone chooses this route. Being buried near your family increases the likelihood of living loved ones visiting your gravesite in addition to those of others in the family, and many find comfort in that.

If you have a military background, you may choose to have a military-style funeral service and could be eligible for burial in a national cemetery. The Department of Veterans Affairs maintains many cemeteries in most states, and this is a great way to honor your military service.

You’ll also want to check if the cemetery can honor your burial preferences. Some cemeteries have restrictions on burial types and locations, but these details can be addressed during the pre-need planning process. Things like availability, grave type, in-ground or above-ground, and headstone design are all things to consider for your final resting place.

Should you choose to be cremated, you’ll need to decide what becomes of your ashes. You can still choose to have your remains buried, either in a traditional gravesite or a special spot for cremated remains. You may consider having your ashes placed in an urn to be kept with living family, or having your ashes scattered. In Illinois, it is illegal to scatter ashes without written consent from the landowner where you want the ashes scattered, and this includes almost all cemeteries in Illinois.

For more information, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL

61350

