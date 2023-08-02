At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are proud that our healthy living philosophy is based on the science of eating right, and NOT on opinions, diet fads, or trends. This philosophy has not changed since we started delivering fresh, healthy meals over 38 years ago.

At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are confident in our approach to health and have seen firsthand how a healthy diet including balance, variety, and enjoyment, and leaving out strict rules, deprivation, and guilt, can improve your life on every level. Our healthy living philosophy can lead to a transformation in your health, energy, mindset, and body. We believe that health is the most important thing in life. Without good health, nothing else matters!

When one experiences success with improved eating habits, feeling better leads to a happier disposition and positive attitude, which is vital for strong mental and physical health. At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we do NOT believe in diet rules and deprivation. Fad diets come and go, but healthy eating principles such as eating a wholesome diet with variety, moderation, and balance always hold true. Focus on lots of color on your plates, fresh ingredients, and nothing artificial.

While exercise is not required on the plan, losing weight with proper portion control can help keep you active and make movement more enjoyable. Research shows that people who can lose weight and keep it off include physical activity in their daily routine. Exercise can help prevent excess weight gain and we shouldn’t ignore the many other benefits, including better mental health and sleep, and reducing the risk of disease. A good mix of diet and exercise will keep you looking and feeling great.

By following the philosophy of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, you will put your best self forward, let go of years of fad diets and the emotions that come along with them, and feel your best. We make healthy living easy!

