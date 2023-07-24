Medically Tailored Meals Offer Incredible Benefits

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is happy to offer Medically Tailored Meals for our customers needing a specialized diet to help manage their health conditions. By following the medically-backed nutrition guidelines from the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and Dietary Guidelines for Americans, our meals are suitable for individuals looking for a low-salt, low-fat, or low-sugar meal plan for managing their diagnoses.

Prior to the recent Medically Tailored Meals program, the statistics in 2021 revealed that 1 in 3 people enter the hospital malnourished and 5.7 million Americans are diagnosed each year with heart failure, costing $30.7 billion annually. In addition:

• 86% of healthcare spending is attributed to individuals with chronic health conditions

• 92% of older adults have at least 1 chronic condition

• 77% of older adults have at least 2 chronic conditions

The pilot program found that receiving Medically Tailored Meals leads to better health outcomes, a lower cost of care, improved patient satisfaction, decreased readmission rates, fewer hospital and nursing home admissions, and fewer visits to the Emergency Room.

Additional benefits of Medically Tailored Meals include:

• 16% net healthcare savings

• 23% more likely to be discharged home

• 50% reduction in hospitalization

• 50% increase in medication adherence

One study conducted by MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance) found that clients’ healthcare costs were reduced by $10,764 per month in the first 3 months after receiving medically tailored meals. If you take out the cost of the meals, you are still left with over $10,000 in savings per month!

These statistics show that Medically Tailored meals, like Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, help to improve patient satisfaction and keep people in their homes. At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we believe that health is the most important thing in life. Without good health, nothing else matters. It’s essential to put your health first in order to experience and enjoy the rest of your life!

