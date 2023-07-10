5 Myths About Hydration

Of all the nutrients in your diet, water is one of the body’s most essential. As the temperatures rise, it’s important to keep yourself hydrated to feel your best. Many hydration myths are still believed by many, and it’s time to let them go. Here are some Hydration Myths busted!

Myth: Everyone needs 8 glasses of water a day.

Fact: Each person has different fluid needs depending on their age, size, activity level, diet, and more.

Myth: Caffeine is dehydrating.

Fact: A study from 2014 followed 50 men and found that an intake of 4 cups of coffee per day did not result in dehydration. They concluded that coffee, when consumed in moderation, provided similar hydrating qualities to water.

Myth: You only need to drink when you’re thirsty.

Fact: When your body is thirsty, you are already dehydrated. It is best to avoid getting thirsty; instead, drink regularly throughout the day.

Myth: Electrolytes are not necessary during prolonged or intense exercise.

Fact: When you are working up a sweat, you are losing electrolytes that need to be replaced. In instances when you are doing higher levels of activity, usually for an hour or more, replacing lost electrolytes will help you recover, maintain fluid balance, promote optimal muscle function, and prevent cramps, headaches, and dizziness.

Myth: Enhanced water is a necessity.

Fact: Most of us get the nutrients we need from our diet, and it’s possible to get too much of certain nutrients. Most of these enhancements are just lost through urination if you already have adequate levels in your body. Many of the claims are for marketing and justifying higher prices without much research to support them.

Drinking the right kinds and amounts of fluids along with Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating’s convenient meal plans can help you enjoy the outdoors this summer and beyond!

Rene Ficek, RDN CDCES

President & Owner

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating

Direct: 815-324-4050

Toll Free: 800-442-3438

seattle suttons logo sponsored 2022