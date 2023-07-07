The Hidden Importance of Cemeteries

Cemeteries and memorial parks are not just places where our loved ones rest. They are, by their nature, hallowed places of history, art, and personal stories.

Many older cemeteries contained large monuments that served as memorials for entire families. They told stories of their own–and about those who they represent. Headstones in bygone days were usually larger and had different symbols, and often entire biographies etched into them.

Over time, smaller and sometimes flat headstones and monuments have appeared and today’s cemeteries now have a wide array of grave markers.

Oakwood Memorial Park’s beautifully landscaped grounds and soft hills are designed as a place of reflection and peace for all who visit.

Like other cemeteries, it is filled with wonderful memories and its many headstones and mausoleums tell a lot about the people who rest here. This is important because a memorial does more than just mark a grave. Each memorial is a special story; a memory and dedication of someone who has lived. The design of each headstone reveals little facets of the person’s life, how they lived and how their loved ones felt about them.

Cemeteries are important because they are a permanent resting place for your loved ones, and one day for yourself. They provide a location where future generations can visit and learn about their friends and family–even total strangers–who lie within and spend time reflecting and sharing the otherwise hidden stories that each part of the cemetery reveals.

For more information, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St.

Ottawa, IL

61350

Oakwood Memorial Park logo