Youth Service Bureau to Hold Job Fair on July 12th

Looking for a new position that will allow you to help others, especially children? Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley will hold a Job Fair/Hiring Event on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at the YSB office, located at 424 W. Madison St. in Ottawa.

“Those who attend will have the opportunity to apply for positions that interest them, and that they are qualified for,” explained Kerri Schunke, Director of H.R. “They may be interviewed on the spot by the Program Directors.”

YSB offers a wide variety of important services, including Foster Care, Intact Families, Counseling, Juvenile Justice, Runaway and Homeless Youth, and Hispanic Services. Some of the open positions include Caseworkers and Therapists. Schunke encourages attendees to bring copies of their resumé and references, and to be prepared to fill out an application for a position that interests them.

“The goal of our Job Fair is to find driven, compassionate, and qualified candidates to fill the open positions we have at YSB,” added Sam Tenuto, Executive Director. “This type of hiring event will help us recruit YSB team members who can provide services that strengthen our community.”

The mission of YSB is to help young people and families succeed by providing services to them in their home, school, or community. “Our team has proudly served the Ottawa and surrounding communities for over 40 years,” said Tenuto. “YSB continues to recognize the importance of our staff and strives to be a top workplace in our community.”

Those who attend a Job Fair hiring event benefit in several ways. The less formal environment will help you feel more comfortable when talking with a potential employer, especially if this is your first job. You’ll get experience presenting your professional side, so business casual attire is important, and you can work on developing your interview skills.

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Website: ysbiv.org

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org