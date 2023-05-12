How to Remember Mom on Mother's Day

Losing a parent is always difficult. No matter the day, dealing with the emotions and memories of our lost loved ones is challenging. These feelings can be particularly intense around certain occasions like holidays, and for those who have lost their mother, Mother’s Day can carry an even deeper meaning.

How you remember and celebrate your mother – or any loved one – is personal and unique to each individual. But if you aren’t sure how to remember mom this Mother’s Day, here are some ideas that might help.

Plan Relevant, Personal Activities

Doing things that remind you of your mom, or things she loved doing, are a great way to stay connected and honor her. You might cook her favorite food or go to a restaurant she liked, listen to some of her favorite music, or do any number of other activities she enjoyed.

Visit Mom for a Chat

Visiting mom’s grave is always an important, emotional time, especially on Mother’s Day. Sit and talk with her and bring up how your day is, perhaps something funny that you once shared, and of course any fond memories. Leave flowers or other small gifts and just spend some time in her spiritual presence.

Remember Yourself and Others

Reflecting on and remembering your mom on Mother’s Day should be the focal point, but it’s also important to take some time for yourself. This is perfectly okay. Try to avoid distractions so that you can remember and appreciate your most beloved memories of your mom. It’s also good to consider the other important people – especially other mothers – in your life on this day. Even making the smallest gesture or just offering well wishes to someone can brighten their day – and that would probably make your mom happy.

