Sewer Line Repair: Why it's Important

As a homeowner or property manager, the last thing you want to think about is a sewer line problem. A damaged sewer line can cause havoc with plumbing systems, inconvenience occupants, and cause significant health hazards. Maintaining and repairing sewer lines is crucial, but why is it important?

Regular Sewer Line Maintenance and Repair are Vital

If not correctly maintained and repaired, sewer lines can quickly become problematic and cause significant health hazards. Sewer systems in older properties become more susceptible to wear and tear due to increased usage and exposure to the elements.

Common Causes of Sewer Line Damage

Sewer line damage is inevitable in a plumbing system’s lifetime, but some factors expedite damage. Common causes include tree roots, corrosion, and age. Tree roots search for water; if a sewer line is nearby, it becomes a perfect source. Corroded pipes cause holes and cracks that attract roots, while aging pipes may have deteriorated beyond repair.

Warning signs of a damaged sewer line

Identifying warning signs of a damaged sewer line is essential to prevent further damage or health hazards. Common signs include gurgling or bubbling sounds from drains, slow draining or standing water near the sewer line, and sewage backups.

Risks Associated with Putting Off Repairs

Putting off sewer line repairs for too long can cause irreversible damage, including exposure to sickness from bacteria, sewage backups, significant damage to the plumbing and water supply system, and potential fines from local health departments.

Proper maintenance and timely repairs are essential for keeping a plumbing system in good working order. If you suspect sewer line damage or require regular maintenance, contact our professional plumbing services for efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Town & Country can provide efficient solutions to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Our services include sewer line repair, maintenance, and installation.

Contact us at 815-872-2200 (Princeton) or 812-242-0819 (Tonica); for complete plumbing solutions.

Town & Country Services

220 LaSalle Street

Tonica, IL 61370

815-872-2200

www.towncountryservices.com/

sponsored town and country logo 2022