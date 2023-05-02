Technology Made Easy Can Help Set Up Computer Network

Technology Made Easy specializes in setting up computer networks and other IT solutions for businesses. Several components must be considered regarding IT setups, such as routers, switches, cables, and firewalls.

A computer network is a system of interconnected computers that share a common communication protocol. This allows computers on the same network to exchange information or share resources such as printers, scanners, and other hardware.

An Internet connection is required through an ISP (Internet Service Provider) or a Wi-Fi access point to set up a computer network. An Internet connection allows computers to access the web, and other external resources, such as an email server or a file-sharing application.

The next step is setting up a firewall to protect the network from unauthorized access from outsiders. A firewall can be either hardware or software-based and includes features such as packet filtering, proxy servers, application-level gateway services, and stateful inspection. It’s important to periodically update your firewall to stay ahead of the latest online threats.

Once the basic setup has been completed, you’ll need a switch - or series of switches - connected via Ethernet cables to build out your local area network (LAN). A switch can act as both a bridge and router between different devices on the same network by connecting them so they can communicate without any bottlenecking issues due to traffic overloads.

Technology Made Easy can help you manage your entire setup, including troubleshooting any potential problems that come up along the way. We can also recommend the best products and services to help you keep your network up and running smoothly.

Overall, a well-designed and well-managed computer network is critical for businesses of all sizes to stay competitive in today’s digital age. Technology Made Easy’s expertise in this area can be a valuable resource for any organization looking to set up or improve its IT infrastructure.

Contact us at 815-993-1005 for more information on how we can make technology easier for your business. With our expertise, you’ll enjoy the benefits of a fully functional computer network in no time.

TME | Technology Made Easy

4309 Mahoney Dr.

Peru, IL 61354

815-993-1005

www.tme2011.com