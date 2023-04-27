Is Gluten Free a Healthier Way to Eat?

For people with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity, gluten-free items can improve their health and help them live a better life. But if you’re avoiding gluten without a medical reason, is it healthier or just a fad? The research reveals very little evidence that following a gluten-free diet offers any health benefits for those outside of the 1% with medical reasoning to have these restrictions.

Our bodies crave a blend of different foods and by eating a diverse diet we achieve a great balance of vitamins and minerals without getting bored. An individual on a gluten-free diet could still be making poor food choices. What’s important for a healthy diet is our overall food choices, not whether they contain gluten or not. Certain nutrients and fiber can be lacking on a gluten-free diet due to the processing of gluten-free products and the lack of fortification with vitamins and minerals which happens in their counterpart grains. This includes the following vitamins and minerals: thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, and iron. By combining fresh fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, lean proteins, nuts, and a variety of whole grains, our bodies can get the most out of our food to function and feel its best without any unnecessary restrictions.

At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating we are focused on following sound nutritional guidance and include a variety of nutritious foods to provide the body with exactly what it needs. A common question we get at Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is if we offer gluten-free meal plans. While some of our meals are naturally gluten free, our meal plans are not considered gluten free meal plans. We include a variety of whole grains, including wheat, rye, and barley, which all are gluten-containing grains. We also include a variety of naturally gluten-free grains as well, because variety is the spice of life after all! We commit to providing you with a diet that will help you lose weight for good and feel better without any unnecessary food restrictions. No gimmicks. No unnecessary restrictions. No flavorless meals. Just delicious! That’s Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating!

