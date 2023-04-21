3 Reasons to Get Your AC Serviced Before May

With the temperatures rising quickly and summer just around the corner, it’s time for a maintenance check on your air conditioner. Regular maintenance on your AC unit can help keep you comfortable all summer. Here are three reasons to get your AC serviced pre-season:

1. Ensure Peak Performance: An air conditioner that hasn’t been serviced in a while can be less energy-efficient and struggle to reach the desired temperature during hot summer days. In addition, poor maintenance can lead to an inefficient cooling system that wastes energy and costs you more money on your electric bill. Regular servicing will ensure the system runs optimally and saves you money.

2. Avoid Costly Repairs: A well-maintained AC unit will require fewer repairs over its lifetime, saving you money in the long run. Having a professional inspect your unit now can help to identify and repair any minor problems before they become significant issues requiring expensive repairs.

3. Avoid Summer Breakdowns: Temperatures during the summer can be extreme, making AC units work harder than in other seasons. If servicing your air conditioner is something you ignore, it could break down when you need it the most. A servicing appointment can help identify potential issues and prevent a breakdown when you need it the most.

Servicing your AC unit now before the summer months are in full swing is key to having a comfortable and efficient cooling system all summer.

In Illinois, the demand for HVAC services increases in the summer months, and it is important to prepare for this now by scheduling a servicing appointment. Don’t wait until you are dealing with emergency breakdowns or costly repairs - schedule your AC service today.

Town & Country Services can get your air conditioner serviced before it’s hot. Schedule online or call us at 815-242-0819. We look forward to helping you prepare your AC unit.

