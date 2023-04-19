Healing After a Loss with Yoga and Meditation

There are many ways to cope with the loss of a loved one.

When we lose someone, we may experience many acute emotions. If we don’t process these feelings – it could be anger, sadness, or shock – in healthy ways, it can disrupt and even harm our physical and mental health and overall wellbeing.

That is why it is so important to be proactive in our healing.

One of the most helpful, and in some ways unique, practices we can do to cope is through yoga and meditation. Both of these practices have been shown to encourage mindfulness, which can directly alleviate and improve symptoms of depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, stress and negative emotions.

Coping with Yoga

Yoga is a popular practice that has many physical and mental health benefits for people at any age.

It encourages relaxation and stress reduction. The physical form of this exercise increases flexibility and relieves pain and tension in the body. Yoga can help you heal after losing a loved one because it releases healthy endorphins, which are the feel-good hormones in our bodies. It helps center your mind and focus on the present, with a sense of clarity and peacefulness. There are many local gyms, yoga studios and online videos that can help you get started with yoga practice. Taking care of our bodies during a time of grief is important, and yoga is a very healthy activity during this period.

Practicing Meditation for Grief Management

Like yoga, meditation promotes mindfulness. In fact, meditation itself is a direct form of mindfulness that helps you calm your emotions and focus on your inner self, in the present moment. Many studies continue to show meditation’s effect on reducing blood pressure and stress. Even just sitting alone for five minutes a day, focusing on your breathing and letting thoughts come and go can have a positive impact on your overall state of mind.

Meditation gives you a calm sense of balance that can be of great benefit to dealing with the strain of grief after a loss. As with yoga, there are many resources both in person, online and in mobile apps to start a daily mindfulness meditation routine.

Every grieving period is difficult, so it is important to understand some healthy practices like yoga and meditation to care for yourself during this time. For more information or questions on how you can better cope with grief after a loss, visit our website or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Oakwood Memorial Park logo