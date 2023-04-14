How Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Aligns with the Mediterranean Diet

Year after year, the Mediterranean Diet wins the award for best overall diet. At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are proud to provide a diet that aligns perfectly with this way of eating. Let us take the guesswork and effort out of the Mediterranean Diet for you!

Mediterranean Diet Principles & How Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Aligns

#1: Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables

Provides fresh fruits and vegetables in every meal plan. We include a variety of produce every day!

#2: Opt for whole grains

At least half of our grains are whole grains. Our meals feature brown rice, farro, barley, whole-wheat couscous, oats, and other whole grains.

#3: Use healthy fats

We include heart healthy fats in our meals such as avocado, nuts and seeds, olives, and more. We eliminate high-fat meats and fried foods from all our meal plans to reduce unhealthy saturated fat.

#4: Eat seafood twice a week

Our traditional meal plan provides 2 fish servings per week. We include a variety of tuna, tilapia, cod, and salmon weekly on our traditional meal plans to provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids to support your heart and brain health.

#5: Reduce red meat

We do not include red meat or pork products in any of our meals. Our traditional meal plan includes fish, poultry, and plant-based sources of protein just as encouraged by the Mediterranean plan. Our vegetarian plan includes a variety of plant-based proteins, as well as dairy and eggs.

#6: Enjoy some dairy products

Yogurt and cheese are often included in the Mediterranean diet which we do include in all our meal plans. Each meal plan includes the addition of 2-3 servings of fat-free or low-fat milk per day as well.

#7: Add in more vegetarian meals

No matter which meal plan you choose; you will receive a variety of vegetarian meals every week. We feature meals that are centered around beans, whole grains, and vegetables and limit the amount of animal protein on each plan.

#8: Include fruit for dessert, and limit sweets to a special treat

Fruits are included in many of our meals, and we limit desserts to about once or twice a week.

seattle suttons logo sponsored 2022