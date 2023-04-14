April 14, 2023
How Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Aligns with the Mediterranean Diet

By Seattle Sutton's [sponsored]
Year after year, the Mediterranean Diet wins the award for best overall diet. At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we are proud to provide a diet that aligns perfectly with this way of eating. Let us take the guesswork and effort out of the Mediterranean Diet for you!

Mediterranean Diet Principles & How Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Aligns

#1: Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables

Provides fresh fruits and vegetables in every meal plan. We include a variety of produce every day!

#2: Opt for whole grains

At least half of our grains are whole grains. Our meals feature brown rice, farro, barley, whole-wheat couscous, oats, and other whole grains.

#3: Use healthy fats

We include heart healthy fats in our meals such as avocado, nuts and seeds, olives, and more. We eliminate high-fat meats and fried foods from all our meal plans to reduce unhealthy saturated fat.

#4: Eat seafood twice a week

Our traditional meal plan provides 2 fish servings per week. We include a variety of tuna, tilapia, cod, and salmon weekly on our traditional meal plans to provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids to support your heart and brain health.

#5: Reduce red meat

We do not include red meat or pork products in any of our meals. Our traditional meal plan includes fish, poultry, and plant-based sources of protein just as encouraged by the Mediterranean plan. Our vegetarian plan includes a variety of plant-based proteins, as well as dairy and eggs.

#6: Enjoy some dairy products

Yogurt and cheese are often included in the Mediterranean diet which we do include in all our meal plans. Each meal plan includes the addition of 2-3 servings of fat-free or low-fat milk per day as well.

#7: Add in more vegetarian meals

No matter which meal plan you choose; you will receive a variety of vegetarian meals every week. We feature meals that are centered around beans, whole grains, and vegetables and limit the amount of animal protein on each plan.

#8: Include fruit for dessert, and limit sweets to a special treat

Fruits are included in many of our meals, and we limit desserts to about once or twice a week.

