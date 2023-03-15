What if I Cannot Afford a Funeral?

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult by itself, and even more so if you’re faced with the responsibility of covering the funeral costs. This can be especially challenging if you’re unable to handle all the expenses.

But there are ways to help pay for funeral services if you’re concerned you can’t afford one. Here are some tips that may help.

Look At Life Insurance

This is the best place to start. Check if your loved one has a life insurance policy. If so, chances are money is set aside to cover funeral costs. Most funeral providers, along with the funeral director, can help you with the paperwork to claim any benefits left by a life insurance policy.

Ask For Help from Others

While it may be a difficult favor to ask, it’s a safe bet that family and friends of the deceased will be willing to help out with funeral costs. It is a time for people to come together to honor and grieve the person who passed away, so it’s likely you’ll be able to find people who are able to chip in to cover the expenses.

Explore Funeral Loans

Check with your financial institution, as it may be possible to take out a personal loan – usually called a funeral loan – to help pay for the services.

Talk with Your Funeral Director

The funeral director’s job is to help coordinate every step of the service, including all the paperwork. Ask for advice. The director is there to help you. Together, you can explore many different options including payment plans, low-cost burials and other details that can point you in the right direction for how to pay for the funeral service.

