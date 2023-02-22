Meet the healthcare team at Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

One big problem with the diet industry is knowing who and what to trust. There seem to be experts popping up everywhere who do not have a degree in nutrition and are often trying to sell a product or promote something they read online. Companies claiming to offer healthy food may be just following fads or using marketing techniques without basing their claims on actual science or without expert input. Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is different because we have real experts, base our programs and advice on the science of eating right, and help our customers navigate through the difficulties of living a healthy lifestyle.

A great benefit of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating is that you can receive free individualized nutrition support and counseling to help take your success to the next level from highly trained health professionals. Healthy eating requires a healthy mindset, learning the basics of healthy eating, understanding your health conditions, and knowing how to navigate it all in a way that is best for YOU!

Our team of experts includes three Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, and a Registered Nurse. Each professional has a varied background allowing us to offer personalized recommendations and counseling for different health concerns. We understand that nutrition needs differ depending on body composition, health status, goals, and medical history.

What our medical team can do for you:

Calculate personalized nutrition and weight goals



Choose the meal plan that is best for your medical history and diet restrictions



Help you achieve a healthy weight loss/gain



Explain diet and health recommendations for certain health concerns



Provide motivation and accountability



Provide tips to help improve labs, bowels, energy, or other physical issues



Collaborate with your medical team



And MORE!



Our Healthcare Team agrees that Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating provides the SOLUTION to those wanting to improve their health. At SSHE you can trust that we truly live and breathe our motto, “Your true health is our true mission.”

