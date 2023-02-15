What You Should Know About Your Funeral Director

Funeral planning is never easy.

Not only will you be grieving during this difficult time, but the process itself is a challenge – especially if you’re experiencing it for the first time. Fortunately, there is help available: the funeral director.

At a high level, the funeral director helps you coordinate every step of the planning process and all the details of the funeral arrangements. But beyond that, the funeral director’s occupation may generate some misconceptions. Here are some important things you should know.

The Funeral Director Helps with Every Planning Detail

The main part of the funeral director’s job is to complete (or help you complete), all the necessary forms and documents. These are required to obtain a death certificate, confirm all the arrangements for services and acquire the burial plot. The director may also write the obituary.

The funeral director completes all of this work to help you and your family get the services and plans you envision, while allowing you the proper space and time to grieve.

They Are Thoughtful and Highly Educated

To become a licensed funeral director, they must undergo specific training and education. After college, they must complete an approved mortuary science program. From there, an aspiring director is required to complete an apprenticeship that lasts one to three years, and finally pass a state licensing exam.

Once they are in their new role, directors take on a thoughtful and highly creative approach to how they plan services. Many families request a special theme or unique service – even something that hasn’t been done before – which the director sees to.

Funeral Directing Is Their Calling

It is common for a funeral director to be second, third or fourth generation. The profession becomes their family tradition of helping other families during their time of grief. Above all else, it is important to know that the funeral director is there to help you, because they believe that is what is right and what they are supposed to do in life.

