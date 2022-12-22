Easy Healthy Holiday Treat Swaps

The holiday season is here. Also known as “cookie season”! A time of wonderful food, including cookies and snacks that aren’t exactly healthy. There is a misconception that eating “healthy” means depriving oneself from occasional treats or grandma’s famous Christmas cookies. Here at Seattle Sutton’s, we believe if you have spent most of the year eating a healthy well-balanced diet, then every once in a while a treat will do the soul good.

However, weeks of consuming high sugar, refined treats can leave you feeling drained of energy and motivation. This year, make a few simple holiday treat swaps that will leave you feeling healthy and satisfied.

Forgo the Fruitcake and Eat a Cookie Instead

Don’t let the word “fruit” fool you. Dried fruit and fruit juices are denser in calories so a little goes a long way. Choosing a simple sugar cookie over a slice of fruitcake will save you 79 calories and 19 grams of carbohydrate. While sugar cookies do not count as healthy, this swap will save you some calories and carbs and you will likely enjoy it just as much.

Make No-Bake Truffles Instead of Classic Holiday Cookies

Many no-bake truffle recipes include a base of dried dates for a natural sweetness and then get mixed with some cocoa, peanut butter or coconut. Recipes vary but these simple ingredients can make a delicious and healthy treat that is a much better alternative than cookies made with processed white sugar and white enriched flour.

Pick the Right Pie

Slice yourself some apple pie or pumpkin pie. These options are much lower in calories than the typical pecan pie. You could save a whopping 175 calories and 25 grams of carbohydrate. Forgo the whipped topping and crust to reduce the calories even more!

seattle suttons logo sponsored 2022