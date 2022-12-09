Grieving During the Holidays

When we lose a loved one, we grieve in our own, personal ways. During the holidays, however, the feelings and emotions of the grieving process can intensify and become more difficult to cope with. This is because the holidays remind us of special occasions and fond memories with the person we lost.

Coping requires patience, which can seem challenging during the busy holiday season. Fortunately, there are some ways to help so that you can enjoy the holidays to the fullest. Here are three tips to help.

Spend Time with Family and Friends

Spending quality time with the most important people in your life is one of the best ways to enjoy the holidays and help shift your mind from sad thoughts. You may be tempted to avoid social gatherings, but the closest people in your life can help improve your mood. No matter how big or small the gathering, staying socially active can help reduce the feelings of grief during the holidays.

Talk It Out

The holidays are particularly difficult when coping with the loss of a loved one because of fond memories and traditions the loved one was a part of. But when you share those memories and talk – openly or privately – about the person and traditions you shared, it can help you cope easier. Engaging in positive, healthy conversations can make the holidays more enjoyable during a grieving period.

Take Care of Yourself

We all know the holidays are a busy time of year. As important as it is to enjoy activities with friends and family, it is equally important to focus on yourself. Do the things you enjoy a little more. Allow yourself to have fun in your own way. Exercise, proper rest, and healthy eating are all vital, but take the time to do some activities or projects for yourself. This will help you cope more completely.

