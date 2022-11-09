Veteran’s Day will be observed on Friday, November 11, 2022.

It is a federal holiday in the U.S. to honor all men and women serving in our military.

Veteran’s Day was initially known as Armistice Day, first recognized on November 11, 1919, to commemorate the end of World War I. In 1954, Armistice Day was officially changed to Veteran’s Day to recognize and honor the veterans of all U.S. wars.

Veterans are special members of American society.

Following their honorable time of service to our nation, these men and women continue to apply the lessons and values they learned in the military into every aspect of their daily lives, and throughout their communities.

Following their military service, a lot of veterans go on to careers such as teachers, firefighters, police officers, airline pilots, doctors and scientists. They translate their sense of service and duty to new civilian roles, and they deserve to be recognized on this special day – and every day.

Veteran’s Day is observed in several ways.

Many towns have parades, restaurants will provide free meals to Veterans and cemeteries and memorial parks across the country host special ceremonies to honor those who were lost. Check in your community to see what ceremonies or services are offered and where, as they are usually free and open to the public.

At Oakwood Memorial Park, we honor all Veterans on our bronze honor roll, with every veteran listed by the year they passed.

If we receive a donation in their name, we will place a bronze star on the plate right next to where the person’s name is located. The honor roll is just one of our ways of saying thank you to our veterans for their selfless service, dedication, and sacrifice.

For any questions or more information on veteran’s memorials or services for you or your loved ones who served, please visit www.oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

